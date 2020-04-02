INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Everyone Is Talking About KYC: What It Is and Why It’s Beneficial for You

KYC is one of the most important keys to reducing suspicious activity and fighting against bad actors on crypto exchange platforms.

Paxful Team
02/04/2020
3 min read
comment
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful CEO Smiles From Ear to Ear When He Talks About These Schools in Africa — Here Is Why

Building 100 schools in emerging countries isn’t something to be done overnight, and Ray is going to explain why you should support this initiative.

Paxful Team
02/03/2020
7 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Is Mining Bitcoin Still Profitable in 2020?

With bitcoin mining getting more expensive due to the increase in competition and occurrences of rewards halving, is it still profitable to mine bitcoins?

Paxful Team
01/31/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Smart Tips for Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Here are some tips and tricks to help you jump start your bitcoin trading.

Paxful Team
01/28/2020
6 min read
2 comments
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Learn From Our Peers: Bluudz from New Zealand Gives Out Exclusive Bitcoin Lifehacks to Broker Novices

One of our power traders from New Zealand shares his insights on what it takes to be a successful peer-to-peer bitcoin vendor.

Paxful Team
01/24/2020
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Third School To Be #BuiltWithBitcoin In Kenya

The third school, which will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art water well system, will be built in Machakos County, Kenya.

Paxful Press
01/21/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful implements new transaction measure to ensure secure trading

Using blockchain analytics, Paxful will now proactively block transactions to high-risk addresses.

Paxful Team
01/16/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in NYC 2020

We’re beyond excited to announce that Paxful has been chosen by Built In NYC as one of the best midsize companies to work for in 2020!

Paxful Team
01/14/2020
2 min read
comment
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s Giving Out $20 to 20 Lucky Go-getters This New Year – Share Your Thoughts Now!

The “new year, new me” tagline never gets old and this time, we want to hear about how you are going to work towards a new you.

Paxful Team
12/30/2019
4 min read
4 comments