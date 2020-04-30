NEWS & UPDATES
Why Paxful’s Founders Are Leaving Mars to Elon (They’re More Concerned With Earth Right Now)

Ray and Artur share the story of how Paxful started as an idea and grew to become a movement that would change the face of personal finance forever.

David Chung
David Chung
04/30/2020
9 min read
9 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
A Look Into Cryptojacking and How to Avoid It

Cryptojacking is a notable fraudulent activity in the crypto space that people should be aware of. Find out how it works and what you can do to avoid it.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
04/29/2020
5 min read
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Introduces Dark Theme

Adding payment methods isn’t the only way we’re making trading easier for our users. We’re excited to finally introduce Paxful’s Dark Theme!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
04/28/2020
2 min read
2 min read
comment
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Difference Between a Hard Fork and a Soft Fork

Forks refer to upgrades on the blockchain network and come in two types – hard fork and soft fork. Learn about their differences here.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
04/28/2020
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Transfer Bitcoin from Your Online Wallet to a Hardware Wallet (And Vice Versa)

Some of us may be at that point where the assets are too much to store on an online wallet. Here’s how you can move them to a hardware wallet.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
04/27/2020
5 min read
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
New Survey Reflects Americans Believe In Blockchain And Its Ability To Replace A Defective And Traditional Financial System

Backing the idea that a triggering event in the traditional financial system will drive people to Bitcoin.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
04/23/2020
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
What Our Family and Friends Thought When We Told Them We Work in Crypto

We get asked funny questions when our friends and family learn that we work for this virtual thing called bitcoin. Here’s how we respond to some of them.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
04/22/2020
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
A Look Into Public Keys, Private Keys, and Wallet Addresses

Public and private keys, as well as wallet addresses, play a significant role in the security of transactions on the Bitcoin network.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
04/21/2020
4 min read
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
30 Brilliant Ways to Earn Money Online in Russia

You can start making money online without always having to do complicated tasks. Here are some proven ways you can do so in the comfort of your home.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
04/20/2020
18 min read
18 min read