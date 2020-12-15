INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Crypto is Changing the Way Latin Americans Use Their Money

More Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to hedge against inflation and send money online. Here’s a closer look at the region’s crypto activity.

Iggi Vargas
12/15/2020
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for These Countries Starting December 2020

Getting verified only takes a few minutes so do it now to make sure you can enjoy all the features Paxful provides.

Paxful Team
12/14/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Everything You Need to Know About Buying Bitcoin in Pakistan

Buying your first BTC in Pakistan can be a bit confusing. Here’s a handy guide to help you easily navigate the process and get the most out of your money.

Patch de Leon
12/11/2020
4 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
5 Crypto Influencers Share How They Earn a Side Income With Our Peer Program

No matter what you do for a living, there’s a place for you on Paxful. Here’s how some of our successful Peers use the Peer Program to boost their incomes.

Cara Lam
12/11/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Strategic Partnership with BitLipa

Acting as a fiat on-ramp to the Paxful platform, BitLipa users can now buy and sell Bitcoin and Tether with direct deposits from the BitLipa app.

Paxful Press
12/10/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Adds Carbon as a Payment Method to the Platform

With this partnership, Paxful users can now make payments on the Carbon app, while Carbon customers can trade digital assets via the crypto on-ramp.

Paxful Press
12/08/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
10 Unforgettable Crypto Moments in 2020

Despite everything that has happened this year, 2020 has given us some pretty good crypto memories. Let’s take a look at some of its most defining moments.

Iggi Vargas
12/07/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Trade ‘Til You Drop: Be One of 50 Traders to Win

We want to celebrate our users in South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya. The more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! Here’s how to join.

Paxful Team
12/07/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
12 Unique Gifts to Give Crypto Lovers This Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally upon us! If you’re looking for Bitcoin gift ideas for your fellow crypto geeks, check out the list we’ve made for you.

Patch de Leon
12/04/2020
4 min read
