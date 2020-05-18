BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners with SHOFCO to Help Protect Kenyans During COVID-19

We’re partnering with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to alleviate the spread of the pandemic in slums, where social distancing is near impossible.

Paxful Team
05/18/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Product Updates with Artur – April 2020

Here’s a quick recap of some product updates from the past month that has made your Paxful experience even better.

Paxful Team
05/15/2020
2 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Elisha discovered bitcoin at 14—now he’s inspiring a new generation of Africans to make a living with crypto

Elisha proves that you’re never too young to learn about cryptocurrency.

Paxful Team
05/13/2020
3 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Hesitant to tell your loved ones about bitcoin? Here are our two cents.

A few Peers revealed that the beginning of their bitcoin journey was far from smooth-sailing, but the lessons they’ve learned helped them reach where they are today.

Paxful Team
05/11/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally

This strategic partnership brings Infinito Wallet users a safe and fully P2P way to buy bitcoin through over 300 payment methods at great prices.

Paxful Press
05/11/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
3 Clever Ways Paxful Moms Talked Bitcoin With Their Kids

Very soon, bitcoin may invade every aspect of life, so prepare your children for a major change in the financial landscape.

Paxful Team
05/09/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
5 Crazy Things You Didn’t Know You Can Use to Buy Bitcoin 🤪

With more than 300 payment options on Paxful, we want to show you what you didn’t know you can do.

Paxful Team
05/06/2020
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Donation Campaign To Support Charities in Africa’s Response To COVID-19

To bolster the use of crypto in philanthropic ventures, Paxful’s Africa Fund donates food, PPE, water stations, and more to countries across the continent.

Paxful Press
05/04/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Choose the Best Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Marketplace for You

It takes time to find the best bitcoin marketplace suitable for your trading needs. Here are some considerations to help narrow down your options.

Paxful Team
04/30/2020
4 min read
