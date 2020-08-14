INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How Regulations Affect Cryptocurrency Prices

Not many people know this, but there’s a lot of good things regulations can bring to the crypto space. Read more to find out how they affect the prices.

Iggi Vargas
08/14/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
3 Reasons Why Buying a Paxful Account Is Never a Good Idea

Have you ever come across some Paxful account for sale offers around the web? Here are some reasons why buying one is never a smart idea.

Patch de Leon
08/13/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
📣 ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for European and Canadian Users this August

Getting ID-verified means a safer and more transparent marketplace. Find out how to start the process and what happens if you don’t comply with this new rule.

Paxful Team
08/12/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
7 Side Hustles That Can Help You Make Money During the Pandemic

Stuck at home but still want to earn money during the pandemic? Here are some lucrative remote side hustle ideas for you to try!

Patch de Leon
08/11/2020
6 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How Lamborghini Became the Status Symbol of the Crypto Boom

Ever wonder why “When Lambo?” became such a popular phrase for any crypto trader? We’ve got you covered! Read on for more details!

Iggi Vargas
08/10/2020
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Never miss another trade with the “Offer Working Hours” feature

With our new feature, you can now catch each and every great trade opportunity, even with a busy schedule.

Paxful Team
08/03/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Starting This August, We’re Lowering the Minimum Mandatory ID verification Threshold to 1,000 USD

Due to a new global rule, users who have traded a total of 1,000 USD are now required to get ID verified. Learn how this will benefit you!

Paxful Team
08/03/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
New Data Reflects That Despite Pending Regulations in Russia Peer-to-Peer Trading Is Thriving

Paxful reveals insights into the Russian market, which shows a growing interest in bitcoin to combat inflation amid the pandemic in the country.

Paxful Press
07/30/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Everything You Need to Know About Smart Contracts

Smart contracts are widespread in the blockchain space. Discover what these are, how to use them, what perks you can reap by using them.

Patch de Leon
07/30/2020
5 min read
