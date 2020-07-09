NEWS & UPDATES
Winning Big With a Friend Is #BetterTogether

What better way to show your appreciation than giving your favorite trade partner a chance to win a little extra? Follow these simple steps to join!

Paxful Team
09/07/2020
3 min read
Bitcoin for Dummies: Trading for the First Time

Are you embarking on your first crypto journey? Learn about the important factors to consider before getting started and some proven trading techniques.

Iggi Vargas
09/07/2020
6 min read
Satoshi’s Dream Realized: The History of Bitcoin

Bitcoin has taken the world by storm, but when and how was it created? We go back in time to explore the birth of our favorite cryptocurrency.

Iggi Vargas
09/04/2020
8 min read
True Stories Behind the Devaluation of Naira and COVID-19 in Nigeria

Get ready to be inspired by how three Nigerians are fighting against the recent inflation.

Paxful Team
08/31/2020
3 min read
New Survey Reflects More Than 73% of Argentines Believe Crypto Is The Most Effective Saving Mechanism

Argentina’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong with citizens turning to digital assets as a way to hedge against inflation.

Paxful Press
08/28/2020
2 min read
What Would It Take for Bitcoin to Reach Mass Adoption?

For the Bitcoin adoption curve to go even higher, there are some important factors to consider. Let’s take a look at what some of these are.

Patch de Leon
08/26/2020
4 min read
Is Bitcoin Legal?

The legality of bitcoin can vary depending on where you are in the world, who you are, and how you use it. Learn more about it here.

Iggi Vargas
08/25/2020
4 min read
10 Money Skills You Wish You Knew Sooner

It’s never too late to manage your finances better. Read these lessons we’ve learned through experience to help keep your savings and expenses on track.

Patch de Leon
08/24/2020
6 min read
5 Easy Ways Students Can Earn Quick Money on Paxful

If you’re a student wondering how to earn extra cash at the comfort of your home, look no further! Here are some tips from our young Peers.

Patch de Leon
08/20/2020
7 min read
