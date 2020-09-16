BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
From a shared passion for education and bringing about sustainable change, the once-elusive digital currency made way for something unexpected—a school.

David Chung
09/16/2020
5 min read
15 Crypto Slang Definitions to Save You From FOMO and FUD… Wait, What Are These Again?

From acronyms to words like whale and moon, the crypto community is swarmed by creative slang. How many of these do you know?

Cara Lam
09/16/2020
5 min read
Exploring The Two Ways to Trade BTC: Traditional Exchanges and Peer-to-Peer Marketplaces

Traditional and peer-to-peer exchanges have their own pros and cons, but which one fits your trading style? Learn about their unique features here.

Iggi Vargas
09/15/2020
6 min read
Special message to our Venezuelan users

Unfortunately from September 16th Paxful will close operations in Venezuela

Paxful Team
09/14/2020
1 min read
Paxful Peers Talk Balancing Parenthood and Trading Crypto

Being a parent is hard work and it gets even crazier when you throw crypto into the mix. Our Peers discuss how they find a balance in their lives.

Paxful Team
09/11/2020
4 min read
A Seller’s Guide to Safe Bitcoin Trading and Avoiding Scams

Familiarizing yourself with the common red flags will help you minimize risks when selling your bitcoin. Here are some tips to keep your funds safe.

Iggi Vargas
09/11/2020
5 min read
Everyone Is Talking Tether and Here’s Why

USDT is one of the most popular stablecoins on the crypto market, but how does it work and what are its uses? Join us as we break it down!

Iggi Vargas
09/10/2020
4 min read
Paxful Expands Beyond Bitcoin, Adds Tether to its Platform

Users can now convert BTC to USDT to protect their funds from volatility with trading function in the development.

Paxful Press
09/09/2020
2 min read
Paxful Boosts Operations in Nigeria by Expanding Local Footprint

It has plans to strengthen operations in the country with a physical presence in Lagos which will be manned by employees dedicated to the Nigerian market.

Paxful Press
09/07/2020
2 min read
