INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoin in Vietnam

Buying your first BTC in Vietnam isn’t as hard as you think. Here’s an insightful guide of what you need to consider to get started.

Paxful Team
12/23/2020
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Wishlist Giveaway: Share Your Holiday Wishes for a Chance to Win $5,000

What’s on your wishlist this year? No matter how big or small, let us know for a chance to take money home!

Paxful Team
12/22/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
PaxBot Has Arrived on Telegram to Help You Find Offers Faster

You come to Paxful to trade, not to sift through unsuitable offers. Our new search tool PaxBot is exactly the help you need to find offers in seconds!

Paxful Team
12/22/2020
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
10 Tips For Securing Your Bitcoin Wallet

When it comes to bitcoin wallets, security should be a top priority. Here are several ways to keep it safe from hackers.

Patch de Leon
12/22/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful partners with Sauti Sol to reach more users in the country, after recording 60,000 new users in Kenya

This partnership aims to increase nationwide brand awareness, education on bitcoin, and activities around the #BuiltWithBitcoin social good initiative.

Paxful Press
12/21/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams

From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.

Paxful Team
12/20/2020
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Integrates MoonPay to the Platform

Paxful continues to deliver a seamless user experience by adding MoonPay, its first global credit card processor for automated payments.

Paxful Press
12/18/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How Bitcoin Cash Allows For Cheaper and Faster Crypto Transactions

Bitcoin Cash is a result of a Bitcoin hard fork that took place in 2017. Read on to learn more about its features and how it differs from its predecessor.

Iggi Vargas
12/17/2020
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo For a Chance to Bag $100 Worth of BTC

Let’s add some festive fun to your crypto journeys this season! Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo and get five in a row for a chance to win Bitcoin!

Paxful Team
12/16/2020
2 min read
