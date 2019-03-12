Php 300,000 worth of BTC given away!

Welcome to Paxful Philippines! Although the Philippine market is a relatively new player in the industry, it is proving itself to be one of the fastest-growing communities around the world! As a special thanks to our Filipino users, the Paxful team promises to continue working hard to provide a safe, hassle-free, and genuinely global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace.

Paxful Philippines users now consists of over 80,000 members—proving that Paxful is a safe and viable option for your bitcoin trading business.

With over 300 payment options available on Paxful, buying and selling bitcoin has never been easier. Among those payment methods, bank transfers, debit/credit cards, cash payment, and online wallets are the most popular ways to buy and sell bitcoin in the Philippines—allowing for easy, safe, and cross-border payments. In addition, the Paxful Affiliate Program gives you the opportunity to earn a steady passive income!

For more updates, be sure to join the Paxful Filipino Community on Telegram and Facebook. Stay tuned as we’ll be giving away PH-exclusive giveaways such as free bitcoin, Paxful merchandise, and more!

Join us on Telegram!

Trade to Win 1,000 Diamonds

10 lucky people who make their first trade on Paxful between October 1 at 12:01 AM and October 7 at 11:59PM (PHT) will receive 1,000 free diamonds on Mobile Legends.

Who knows? You could be 1,000 diamonds closer to a new skin!

Rules and conditions

📌 You must have an ID-verified Paxful account.

📌 You will have between October 1 at 12:01 AM and October 7 at 11:59 PM, 2020 to join this giveaway.

📌 10 randomly selected participants who meet the criteria in the given period will win and receive the prizes.

📌 Winners will be announced publicly on Paxful Filipino Community Telegram and via email on October 8, 2020.

📌 Any violations of Paxful’s Terms of Service will result in disqualification.

📌 Participants are highly discouraged from using multiple accounts to enter, as this will result in disqualification from the giveaway.

📌 No substitution of the prize is offered and no transfer of the prize to a third party is permitted.

📌 Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).

📌 Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. The winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which will be distributed upon request and as required by law.

📌 All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Not sure how to trade? Check out our blog posts and YouTube tutorials.

We’re giving away prizes to the most active traders between Saturday April 18th 12:01AM and Sunday April 19th 11:59PM

There will be 6 winners in total:

3 traders who complete the most number of trades

3 traders who complete trades of the highest volumes

The top 3 traders in each category will receive ₱3000, ₱2000, ₱1000 worth of BTC respectively.

Don’t let free money slip away!

Rules

Campaign will be held April 18-19 2020.

Only people from Philippines can participate (IP location or any other method).

Participants need to start and complete a trade during the campaign period.

Only legit and honest trades will be counted.

Top three participants who start and complete the most number of trades will get prizes accordingly:

1st place will get ₱3,000 worth of BTC

2nd place will get ₱2,000 worth of BTC

3rd place will get ₱1,000 worth of BTC

Top three participants who start and complete the most higher volume of trades will get prizes accordingly:

1st place will get ₱3,000 worth of BTC

2nd place will get ₱2,000 worth of BTC

3rd place will get ₱1,000 worth of BTC

Total Price pool is ₱12,000 worth of BTC and prizes will be transferred to users Paxful wallet within 7 days after the competition has ended.

When a user is in any way violating Paxful Terms and services the participant is excluded from the campaign.

Contest closed.

Big Bitcoin Days Giveaway | Mar 19 | Php 10,000

Tagalog video tutorial on how to Buy and Sell bitcoin on Paxful by:

Contest closed.

Invite a Friend | Php 5,000

Invite 3 Filipino crypto-friends and win Php 500 worth of BTC, guaranteed! 💸

Paunahan ang labanan! The first 10 people to invite their crypto-enthusiast friends to our community will win Php 500 worth of bitcoin each.

Contest closed.

Big Bitcoin Days Giveaway | Php 10,000 BTC 16-18 February 2020

Contest closed.

₱5,000 worth of Bitcoin will be given away exclusive to Paxful Filipino Community on Telegram.

Contest closed.

Paxful Bitcoin Giveaway | Php 5,000 BTC | 8-9 February 2020

Contest closed.

₱10,000 worth of Bitcoin will be given away exclusive to Paxful Filipino Community on Telegram. Buy OR sell bitcoin on paxful.com: The first 20 users to submit their entry wins Php 500 worth of BTC each.

Tagalog video tutorials on how to Buy and Sell bitcoin on Paxful by

Contest closed.

Big Bitcoin Days Giveaway

₱10,000 worth of Bitcoin will be given away to Paxful Filipino Community on Telegram. Ten (10) lucky winners will be chosen randomly to win ₱1,000 worth of bitcoin each.

Tagalog video tutorials on how to Buy and Sell bitcoin on Paxful by

Contest closed.

Invite 3 Filipino crypto-friends and win Php 500 worth of BTC, guaranteed!

The first 20 people to invite their crypto-enthusiast friends to our community will win Php 500 worth of bitcoin each.

Contest closed.

₱5,000 worth of Bitcoin will be given away to Paxful Filipino Community on Telegram. Five (5) lucky winners will be chosen randomly to win ₱1,000 worth of bitcoin each.

Contest closed.

₱10,000 worth of Bitcoin will be given away to early joiners of Paxful Philippines Community on Telegram and Facebook.

The contest will run for 5 days, from December 4-8, 2019. Five (5) lucky winners will be chosen randomly to win ₱2,000 worth of bitcoin each.

Contest closed.