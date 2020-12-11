Paxful will donate $5,000 in BTC and match the next $5,000 in BTC donations

The Giving Block is partnering with Paxful for the #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative to streamline cryptocurrency giving and provide tax receipts for donors. We’re also excited to announce that one of our long time clients, Pencils of Promise (PoP), will become a beneficiary of Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.

The Giving Block will be working closely with Paxful to expand the program with more nonprofits and a more active donor community. Paxful has long been a leader in cryptophilanthropy.

Pencils of Promise builds schools and provides educational programming across Ghana, Guatemala and Laos. They use The Giving Block to accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Chainlink (LINK), and Gemini Dollar (GUSD) donations. Pencils of Promise was a recipient of the famous Pineapple Fund which donated $1,000,000 in BTC to PoP. This initiative will build on PoP’s engagement with the cryptocurrency community and allow PoP to connect with more cryptocurrency users to deliver aid more efficiently throughout the world.

#BuiltWithBitcoin is a movement started by Paxful to empower education in Africa. Paxful has long been a leader when it comes to supporting nonprofits with cryptocurrency. Giving back has been a central theme to Paxful’s mission.

“Incorporating cryptocurrency into our typical channels of giving and seeking other ways to integrate blockchain technology to maximize our impact are key examples of how PoP prioritizes innovation.”

— Christopher Stanfill, Ph.D., Senior Director of Learning & Evaluation at PoP

Pencils of Promise will be the fourth organization supported as part of the #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative. So far the campaign has raised over 13 Bitcoin. Other organizations in the initiative include Shining Hope for Communities, GROW Educate Centres, and Zam Zam Water.

“The #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative is a testament to the power of cryptocurrency. We firmly believe that it can improve lives and make the world a better place.”

— Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful.

You can learn more about the initiative and donate to Pencils of Promise here.