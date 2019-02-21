In a strategic move to enter the growing peer-to-peer revolution, BitMart integrates Paxful onto the exchange.

February 21, 2019 — Paxful, a peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace, announced today an integration onto BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform in the cryptocurrency market with over 600,000 users worldwide. This partnership comes at a pivotal time for the crypto community and serves as a step the two entities have taken together in the hopes of increasing liquidity and scalability. The integration will allow users to make payments via Paxful on the BitMart platform, marking the first efforts of the latter in joining the fast-growing peer-to-peer financial revolution.

Paxful promotes a global peer-to-peer payment logistics platform for the future, allowing direct bitcoin transactions to be made from user to user, which eliminates the need for third-party interactions. With a focus on emerging markets and the unbanked, they provide a space for users to send, receive and store bitcoin. With this partnership, users will now have direct access to one of the world’s largest digital asset trading platforms, providing increased visibility and over 180 additional trading pairs. Furthermore, integrating Paxful positions BitMart as one of the only exchanges in the world entering the peer-to-peer financial ecosystem, providing people with easier access to the entire financial world.

Features such as zero-cost listing fees and monetarily-backed ratings give room for Paxful technology to serve a vital role in facilitating seamless and rapid transactions throughout the entire platform. This means traders can make globally scaled transactions to obtain bitcoin on Paxful, which can then be exchanged for different types of currency or even reinvested into other assets on the exchange.

“We’re excited to integrate with BitMart in efforts to bring more trading options to emerging markets,” said Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful. “It has always been our mission to provide financial freedom worldwide and we see this as the next big step in the financial revolution.”

According to the World Bank’s Global Financial Inclusion database based on information from more than 140 countries:

Two billion people worldwide are completely unbanked.

20% of unbanked adults receive wages or government transfers in cash.

Women make up just over half (55%) of unbanked people worldwide.

The proportion of people with bank accounts worldwide grew from 51% to 62% between 2011 and 2014.

The goal of this integration is to provide education, opportunities, and allow the unbanked, underbanked, and overbanked to participate in a growing peer-to-peer financial ecosystem.

“BitMart has always been a mission to offer convenient and secure financial services in the crypto market,” said said Sheldon Xia, Founder & CEO of BitMart, “An integration with a revolutionary company such as Paxful allows us to bring digital asset trading to those who would otherwise not have had the access. With this partnership, investors will now have direct access to multiple payment approaches including bank transfers, gift cards, debit/credit cards, and cash deposits, lowering the barriers to entry for new adopters of digital currency investment.”

