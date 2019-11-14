Leading Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Platform Creates Communities Worldwide To Strengthen Local Support and Inspire Idea Exchange in New Markets

Paxful, a peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace that aims to provide financial inclusion around the globe, announced today the launch of its entrepreneurship program. The Paxful Peer Program’s mission is to conceive leaders worldwide who are committed to providing ground support in new markets, particularly in spreading peer-to-peer and cryptocurrency knowledge to interested parties.

There are three levels in the Paxful Peer Program — all participants embark on their journey as a Peer and follow a growth path that eventually leads to the possibility of becoming a Paxful employee. The three levels are:

Peer : Peers provide on-the-ground support to local communities. They promote Paxful on social media, aide in the moderation of online groups, and provide useful feedback for any new features on the platform.

: Peers provide on-the-ground support to local communities. They promote Paxful on social media, aide in the moderation of online groups, and provide useful feedback for any new features on the platform. Ambassador : Ambassadors create quality content, organize successful Paxful-sponsored meetups while expanding their crew of affiliates. They are the content and user producers. Above other responsibilities, an Ambassador is required to bring at least 1 Peer to the program in order to become an Associate.

: Ambassadors create quality content, organize successful Paxful-sponsored meetups while expanding their crew of affiliates. They are the content and user producers. Above other responsibilities, an Ambassador is required to bring at least 1 Peer to the program in order to become an Associate. Associate: The Associate is the highest rank in the Program. They are the most experienced and experts of the Paxful platform. They can move on to different paths based on their skills and preferences, one of which may be to become a Paxful employee. Alternatively, they can focus on training other Peers, bringing on new Peers, or defending Paxful against hackers and attacks.

Each level in the Paxful Peer Program will be given different responsibilities and granted the ability to earn monetary compensation through an affiliate and referral program. This includes, but is not limited to, weekly updates about Paxful platform/new features for Peers, USD$500 sponsorship for organizing meetups for Ambassadors, and monthly compensation for Associates.

“We live in a peer-to-peer world and Paxful is always committed to enriching its community through peer-to-peer interactions,” said Ray Youssef CEO and co-founder of Paxful. “The Paxful Peer Program is the next step to evolving our community and providing them a path to entrepreneurship. We are thrilled to be able to enhance the community with an unprecedented level of knowledge around cryptocurrency trading and bitcoin, and even more thrilled to be able to provide growth opportunities to this same community.”

To join the Paxful Peer Program, visit: https://paxful.com/blog/paxful-peer-program/

About Paxful: Paxful’s mission is to give people a simple, fair, and secure platform for trading bitcoin. They aim to bring financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked through peer-to-peer finance. Every user gets a free digital wallet that lets them send, receive, and store bitcoin. Paxful cuts out the middleman with their secure escrow service and has a 24/7 customer support system dedicated to resolving issues for their users.