Following our #300WaysToSendThankYou campaign for the holiday gifting season, Paxful has decided to give out more money to our loyal users in the new year! The “new year, new me” tagline never gets old and this time, we want to hear about how you are going to work towards a new you.

Whether it is getting a new gym membership, enrolling into a school or program, learning a new skill, or getting a certificate – or really, anything that’s been sitting in the back of your head but is yet to be achieved – we want to help you financially.

How to win $20 worth of BTC with our #Paxful2020 campaign

It’s easy, and will only take 30 seconds!

Head over to Paxful’s official social media accounts and you’ll find our latest #Paxful2020 post on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Simply like the post and comment to tell us what your new year’s resolution is and how the prize of $20 worth of bitcoin could help you achieve your goal. Make sure to include the hashtag #Paxful2020 for your comment to be valid.

A sample comment looks like this: “I’d like to start going to the gym and lose 20 pounds this year. The $20 worth of BTC from Paxful would help me get started with a quality gym membership! #Paxful2020”

What Happens After You Comment

You have between January 1 at 12:01 AM (EST) and January 7 at 11:59 PM (EST) to like and comment on our posts. Any of the three social media channels works!

A total of 20 winners will be randomly selected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. We will announce the winners on January 8 and get in touch with winners via direct message on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram so keep tabs on your inboxes! Winners will need to provide both their Paxful usernames and wallet addresses in order to claim and receive the prize.

To receive the latest campaign updates, don’t forget to like/follow Paxful’s official social media accounts!

Terms and Conditions:

Participants must have or create a Paxful account. You can create your Paxful account here. Participants must like the campaign post and comment on what their new year’s resolution is and how the prize of $20 worth of BTC would help them achieve their goals. In the comment, the hashtag #Paxful2020 must be included. Only entries shared between January 1, at 12:01 AM (EST) and January 7, at 11:59 PM (EST) will be valid. A total of 20 winners will be randomly selected and announced on January 8, 2020, on all our social media accounts. Winners will be required to provide their Paxful usernames and wallet addresses in order to claim and receive the prize. Paxful will send $20 in BTC to winners’ Paxful accounts. Participants are highly discouraged to use multiple accounts to enter as this will result in disqualifying the entry. No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted. Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion. Any portion of a prize not accepted by winner(s) will be forfeited. Winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on winner’s list, which will be distributed upon request and as required by law. All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to abide by these Official Rules. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. No purchase necessary and participants must be over 18 years old to enter. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering, you agree to release and hold harmless Paxful and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the giveaway and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the giveaway; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the giveaway or the processing of entries.

🎉Happy 2020! 🎉As a thank you for celebrating another new year with us, we’re giving away $20 worth of BTC to 20 loyal… Posted by Paxful on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

