As we make our way into the new year, we want to help make some of your holiday wishes come true. To turn some of those dreams into reality, we’re giving you the chance to be one of 50 lucky users to win 5,000 USD worth of BTC December 23 and 25!
How to enter
We want to know what’s on your wishlist this year! To enter the giveaway, follow the steps below:
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- Fill in the blanks and comment your top three wishes under our post on:
- Tag a friend using the hashtag #PaxfulWishlist.
We’ll be randomly selecting 50 ID-verified users across all of our social media channels to win 100 USD worth of BTC each. Winners will be contacted via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram on December 28 and receive the prizes in their Paxful Wallets within 10 days.
Who knows? Your holiday wish just might come true this year. Good luck!
Terms and conditions:
- All participants must be ID-verified Paxful users. Paxful Peers are welcome to participate.
- The promotion begins on December 23 at 12:01 AM (ET) and ends on December 25 at 11:59 PM (ET), or after all prizes are awarded, whichever occurs first.
- Participants will have to follow our social media handles, list their top three wishes, include the #PaxfulWishlist hashtag, and tag a friend in their comment.
- 50 users from all global and regional Paxful social media accounts will be randomly selected through an electronic draw to win 100 USD worth of BTC.
- The Paxful team will reach out to the winners via direct message on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- Winners will be announced on our social media pages on December 28, 2020.
- Prizes in BTC will be transferred to winners’ Paxful Wallets within 10 days of the end of the campaign period.
- The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion.
- Paxful reserves the right to disqualify trades, cancel, or amend any activity or rules at our sole discretion.
- No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.
- Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
- Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. The winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which may be announced publicly and will be distributed upon request and as required by law.
- All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these official rules.
- Employees, officers, and directors of Paxful, and all of their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, suppliers, printers, distributors and advertising, promotional agencies, (and their respective IRS dependents, immediate family members [parents, children, siblings, and spouse]) and individuals residing in their same household (whether or not related) are not eligible to participate or win.