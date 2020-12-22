As we make our way into the new year, we want to help make some of your holiday wishes come true. To turn some of those dreams into reality, we’re giving you the chance to be one of 50 lucky users to win 5,000 USD worth of BTC December 23 and 25!

How to enter

We want to know what’s on your wishlist this year! To enter the giveaway, follow the steps below:

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Fill in the blanks and comment your top three wishes under our post on: Facebook

Twitter

Instagram Tag a friend using the hashtag #PaxfulWishlist.

We’ll be randomly selecting 50 ID-verified users across all of our social media channels to win 100 USD worth of BTC each. Winners will be contacted via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram on December 28 and receive the prizes in their Paxful Wallets within 10 days.

Who knows? Your holiday wish just might come true this year. Good luck!

Terms and conditions: