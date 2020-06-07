This July, Paxful is officially half-a-decade old and we can’t be more proud of how far we’ve come! Of course, we wouldn’t have been able to make it this far if it wasn’t for your support along the way, so read on to see how we’re giving back to our community this month.

Weekly $1,000 #MyPaxfulStory Giveaway*

You know our story, but we don’t know much about yours.

Throughout July, we’re going to post a question per week on all our social channels to get to know your journey on Paxful. There will be four questions in total.

For each question, we’ll be giving away a total of 1,000 USD worth of BTC to 5 lucky storytellers (200 USD each) whose comments got the most likes. All you need to do is:

Follow @paxful on social media Like the #MyPaxfulStory post that we post every Monday throughout July at 7AM EST Answer our #MyPaxfulStory question in the comments with the hashtags #MyPaxfulStory and #Paxful5

This is your chance to tell us how your journey’s been—we truly want to know how our service has impacted your life and what you think about us. Spill your beans now!

“Paxful5” Trade and Win – $5,000 in Total Prize**

Competition period: July 7, 2020 (0:00 AM EST) to July 31, 2020 (11:59 PM EST)

Besides telling us your story, you can also chance your luck at taking money home as you continue to trade with us. Here’s how:

Create a new offer with any payment method Add Paxful5 as an offer tag Start trading!

You’ll get one raffle entry after every 5 successful trades (not canceled or disputed) using the Paxful5 offer tag.

The total trading amount of these 5 trades has to be more than $500, which is $100 on average per trade. That’s right, the more you trade, the more raffle entries you get, and the higher the chance of winning you have! There will only be one winner for this giveaway.

It’s $5,000 we’re talking about, so get ready and start trading! 💥

For more information, see the terms and conditions below.

Mini #PaxfulQuiz by Our Influencers

We want everyone to have fun with us on our birthday.

Starting on July 7th, 2020 our influencers will take turns to ask their community a fun crypto-related question on their own social media accounts every day. Follow these steps if you want to take some money home:

Follow all the social media handles of @paxful and the influencers listed below Answer the daily quiz questions correctly in the comments or as a story reply Include the hashtags #PaxfulQuiz and #Paxful5

Each daily giveaway will run for 24 hours.

There will be 20 winners for the whole month of July. Winners will be selected randomly at the end of every day to receive 100 USD worth of BTC in their Paxful wallets.

👇 These are the influencers you should be keeping an eye on:

*more influencers to come!

Check out Our New Filters and Stickers

Birthdays are fun times, so glam up with us (literally)! 🥰

Now on Facebook and Instagram, you’ll be able to celebrate with us by sharing a birthday cake with us and opening birthday gifts!

Birthday cake

Open birthday gifts

Try these filters out and tag your friends so they can get in on the birthday fun too.

Not only that, we’ve also got a bunch of official Paxful stickers and GIFs that you can use to spice up your Instagram stories. Look for them by simply typing in “Paxful” in the search bar for stickers.

Here are a few examples of what you’ll find:

Have fun on our 5th birthday!

*Terms and Conditions for the #MyPaxfulStory Giveaway:

Participants must have or create a Paxful account . Participants must: Like #MyPaxfulStory promo mechanics post.

Comment must include the #MyPaxfulStory and #Paxful5 hashtag. Only entries submitted between July 6 at 12:00:01 AM (EST) and July 30, 2020, at 9:59:59 PM (EST) will be counted as valid. Participants are highly discouraged from using multiple accounts to enter, as this will result from disqualifying the entry. No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted. Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Selection of winners: 2 winners from Twitter (from Global, LATAM and Russian accounts)

2 winners from Instagram (from Global, LATAM and Russian accounts)

1 winner from Facebook (from Global, LATAM and Russian accounts) Winners (Participants) will need to provide their Paxful usernames and Paxful wallet addresses in order to claim the prize. The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion. Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. Winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which will be distributed upon request and as required by law. All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these Official Rules.

*This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Twitter or Instagram. No purchase necessary and must be over 18 years old to enter. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering, you agree to release and hold harmless Paxful and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the giveaway and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the giveaway; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the giveaway or the processing of entries.

** Terms and Conditions for “Paxful5” Trade and Win – $5,000 in Total Prizes

To celebrate Paxful’s 5th birthday, we’re hosting a trading raffle from July 7, 2020 (00:00 AM EST) to July 31, 2020 (11:59 PM EST), with a total prize of 5,000 USD in BTC.

How can you participate?

You’ll get one raffle entry after every 5 successful trades (not cancelled or disputed) using the Paxful5 offer tag.

Create a new offer with any payment method Add Paxful5 as an offer tag Start trading!

The more you trade, the more raffle entries you get, and the higher the chance of winning you have! There will only be one winner for this giveaway.

How will the winner be selected?

One winner will be randomly generated thru an electronic draw. The winner will be announced on Paxful’s official Twitter account (@paxful). The winner will receive 5,000 USD in BTC to their Paxful wallet.

Terms: