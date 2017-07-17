An elite team of developers building the leading P2P payment platform is ready to accept another member. We use blockchain technologies but no blockchain experience is necessary. We want leaders who hate managers and love leading the pack in whatever they do. Rockstar front end ninjas and heavy duty backend tanks skilled with PHP are encouraged to apply now. Get the best experience in the hottest field in startups – fin-tech / blockchain.

PHP Developer

Here is the list of what we expect from You:

• Strong PHP and OOP skills

• Good knowledge of databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL)

• Experience with Git (workflow, branching etc.)

• Good Javascript and jQuery skills

• General knowledge of HTML and CSS skills

• Experience with high-load systems is a plus

• Comfortable and adaptable in a fast-paced and informal environment

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English is a MUST.

Bonuses:

• Gourmet meals delivered to office for all employees twice per day

• Included gym subscription, supplements and fitness training

• Work at the hottest fintech startup in Europe

• Super Job Security. We are one of the top 3 bitcoin wallets in the world, profitable and growing fast

• Friendly and informal work environment consisting only with engineers and marketing people with no managers or bosses

• Learn about Bitcoin. Network with the founders of the next PayPal – ?

• We work harder than anyone and party just as hard. ..Join us!

Location: Tallinn, city center with spectacular view over Old Town. Relocation package can be offered.

Starting time: ASAP

If you are the ninja we seek, please drop us a line [email protected] with the title “Developer Position”

About Us:

We are Young Financial Technologies Startup expanding rapidly. Get in early and be a part of the industry that is creating the billionaires of the future. We are bootstrapped, profitable and are out to change the world and help people use their money with freedom and ease. Welcome to the winning team but you better be LOVE learning and creating value. That is what we do!

Our team consists of Russians, Americans, Finns and Estonians. Our office language is mostly English, therefore, knowledge of English language is a must.