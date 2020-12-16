Get into the holiday spirit by playing a classic game with a twist. Join us for Paxful’s Holiday Bingo and add some festive fun to your crypto journeys this season!

Complete various Paxful-related tasks for a chance to be one of 15 lucky winners to take home $100 worth of BTC from our $1,500 prize pool. You have between December 17, 2020, at 12:00 AM (EST) and December 31, 2020, at 11:59 PM (EST) to participate.

How to play:

👉 Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

✅ Complete the tasks in five consecutive squares (horizontally, vertically, or across) and mark them.

📣 Share your complete Paxful Holiday Bingo card on your Facebook and Instagram stories and Twitter fleets. Be sure to tag @paxful.

Five randomly selected winners across all of our social media channels will be announced every Monday during the 3-week contest period! Be sure to mark your calendars for December 21 and 28, 2020, and January 4, 2021, to see if you won!

Our team will reach out to the winners via direct message on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Note that winners will be asked to provide their Paxful usernames and social handles to claim their prizes.

‘Tis the season to bag exciting prizes, so liven up your holiday spirit and increase your chances of winning at Paxful’s Holiday Bingo! Have fun and good luck!

*The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion.

*Employees, officers and directors of Paxful, and all of their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, suppliers, printers, distributors and advertising, promotional agencies, (and their respective IRS dependents, immediate family members [parents, children, siblings, and spouse]) and individuals residing in their same household (whether or not related) are not eligible to participate or win.