Staying connected to our users and receiving feedback is what helps us improve Paxful and achieve our goal of providing financial access to everyone. If you want to catch us, learn how to level up your trading, or talk to us about how we can improve further, here’s what we have in store for the month of February:
India
Country: India
City: Mumbai
Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar
Title of the event : Paxful India Mumbai Meetup
Time: 6:30:00 PM
Date: 2/12/2022
Link for registration:
Nigeria
Country: Nigeria
City: Abuja
Location: PAXNAIJA Education Centre,
Bambari Crescent, Zone 7, Wuse, Abuja
Title of the event : Masterclass: The Genesis (Designing your financial plan from the beginning of the year)
Time: 11:00:00 AM
Date: 1/29/2022
Link for registration: https://bit.ly/PaxTG
Country: Nigeria
City: Ilorin
Location: Centre for Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training.
Kwara State University, Malete
Title of the event : CAMPUS TOUR: THE WAVE ILORIN (The Future of Entrepreneurship)
Time: 10:00:00 AM
Date: 2/5/2022
Link for registration: https://bit.ly/ITOUR
Country: Nigeria
City: Ilorin
Location: MALhub, 1 Ilofa Road, GRA, Ilorin
Title of the event : Women In Crypto: Women and the Future of Finance (WFF)
Time: 3:00:00 PM
Date: 2/5/2022
Link for registration: https://bit.ly/Paxwomen
Country: Nigeria
City: Ilorin
Location: Kwara Hotel, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State
Title of the event : MEETUP: Meetup with Ilorin Top 30 Paxful Users
Time: 3:00:00 PM
Date: 2/6/2022
Link for registration: https://bit.ly/PAXMEET
Country: Nigeria
City: Benin
Location: West View Hotel, 8JM3+XGV, Ogogugbo 300102, Benin City
Title of the event : MEETUP: Meetup with Benin Paxful Users and VIPs
Time: 3:00:00 PM
Date: 2/12/2022
Link for registration: https://paxful.com/s/VIPBenin
Country: Nigeria
City: Port Harcourt
Location: Somitel Hotels and Resorts
10 Campbell Avenue, Peter Odili Rd, Trans Amadi, Port-Harcourt
Title of the event : MEETUP: Meetup with Port-Harcourt Paxful Users and VIPs
Time: 1:00:00 PM
Date: 2/27/2022
Link for registration: https://paxful.com/s/VIPPH
Country: Nigeria
City: Abuja
Location: PAXNAIJA Education Centre,
Bambari Crescent, Zone 7, Wuse, Abuja
Title of the event : Masterclass: Trading Secret
Time: 11:00:00 AM
Date: 2/19/2022
Link for registration: https://paxful.com/s/Paxusers
El Salvador
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : NGO how to receive Bitcoin for humanitarian projects?
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/3/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Marketing Strategy with Bitcoin
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/4/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Bitcoin Y Relaciones Públicas
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/5/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Modelos de negocios alrededor de bitcoin
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/10/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Paxful Pay POS
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/11/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Como declarar Impuestos con Bitcoin
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/16/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: San Salvador
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Buy and SELL gift cards
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/18/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Paxful Presentation
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/19/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Country: El Salvador
City: Bitcoin House
Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
Title of the event : Marketing with Bitcoin
Time: 6:00:00 PM
Date: 2/24/2022
Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true
Colombia
Country: COLOMBIA
City: Bogota
Location: SINVISA Bogota
Title of the event : Monetiza tus ganacias de trading por pesos Colombianos
Time:
Date: 1/18/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos
Country: COLOMBIA
City: Bucaramanga
Location: Hotel Cabecera Country
Title of the event : Monetiza tus ganacias de trading por pesos Colombianos
Time:
Date: 1/20/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos–2
Country: COLOMBIA
City: Bucaramanga
Location: Hotel Cabecera Country
Title of the event : Pontecia tu negocio recibiendo criptomonedas como medio de pago
Time:
Date: 1/21/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos–2
Country: COLOMBIA
City: Bucaramanga
Location: Hotel Cabecera Country
Title of the event : Inicia el 2022 generando un ingreso extra con el arbitraje de criptomonedas
Time:
Date: 1/22/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos–2
Country: COLOMBIA
City: Medellin
Location: Mind Crypto Caffe
Title of the event : Aprende a recibir criptomonedas como medio de pago en tu negocio
Time:
Date: 1/27/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/potencia-tus-ventas-recibiendo-criptomonedas-en-tu-negocio
Country: COLOMBIA
City: Medellin
Location: Restaurante Canaya
Title of the event : Cena VIP
Time:
Date: 1/28/2022
Link for registration:
Country: COLOMBIA
City: Medellin
Location: Mind Crypto Caffe
Title of the event : Emprende tu propio negocio comerciando con criptomonedas
Time:
Date: 1/29/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/potencia-tus-ventas-recibiendo-criptomonedas-en-tu-negocio
Country: COLOMBIA
City: CUCUTA
Location: Hotel Ramada
Title of the event : Aprende a recibir criptomonedas como medio de pago en tu negocio
Time:
Date: 2/3/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/meetup-paxful-cucuta
Country: COLOMBIA
City: CUCUTA
Location: Hotel Ramada
Title of the event : Que es y como funciona Bitcoin
Time:
Date: 2/4/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/meetup-paxful-cucuta
Country: COLOMBIA
City: CUCUTA
Location: Hotel Ramada
Title of the event : Como y porque ahorrar en Bitcoin
Time:
Date: 2/5/2022
Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/meetup-paxful-cucuta
Country: COLOMBIA
City: BARRANQUILLA
Location: Hotel Genova
Title of the event : Emprende en la era digital con Bitcoin y las criptomonedas
Time: 7:00:00 PM
Date: 2/11/2022
Link for registration:
Country: COLOMBIA
City: BARRANQUILLA
Location: Hotel Genova
Title of the event : Protege tus ahorros de la inflacion, tips para ahorrar en Bitcoin
Time: 7:00:00 PM
Date: 2/12/2022
Link for registration:
Country: COLOMBIA
City: BOGOTA
Location: Edifico Azul, Cra 26 # 65 -21.
Title of the event : Aprende a recibir Bitcoin como medio de pago en tu comercio
Time: 4:00:00 PM
Date: 2/18/2022
Link for registration:
Country: COLOMBIA
City: BOGOTA
Location: Sinvisa Bogota, Cll 71 # 11 – 7
Title of the event : Comercio y tributacion de Bitcoin y Criptomonedas en Colombia.
Time: 7:00:00 PM
Date: 2/19/2022
Link for registration:
Country: COLOMBIA
City: BOGOTA
Location: Alibaba y los 40 sabores, Dg 42 Bis # 14A-29.
Title of the event : Cena VIP
Time: 7:00:00 PM
Date: 2/26/2022
Link for registration:
Country: COLOMBIA
City: CHIA
Location:
Title of the event :
Time:
Date: 2/25/2022
Link for registration:
We’ll see you there!