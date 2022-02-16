Staying connected to our users and receiving feedback is what helps us improve Paxful and achieve our goal of providing financial access to everyone. If you want to catch us, learn how to level up your trading, or talk to us about how we can improve further, here’s what we have in store for the month of February:

India

Country: India

City: Mumbai

Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Title of the event : Paxful India Mumbai Meetup

Time: 6:30:00 PM

Date: 2/12/2022

Link for registration:

Nigeria

Country: Nigeria

City: Abuja

Location: PAXNAIJA Education Centre,

Bambari Crescent, Zone 7, Wuse, Abuja

Title of the event : Masterclass: The Genesis (Designing your financial plan from the beginning of the year)

Time: 11:00:00 AM

Date: 1/29/2022

Link for registration: https://bit.ly/PaxTG

Country: Nigeria

City: Ilorin

Location: Centre for Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training.

Kwara State University, Malete

Title of the event : CAMPUS TOUR: THE WAVE ILORIN (The Future of Entrepreneurship)

Time: 10:00:00 AM

Date: 2/5/2022

Link for registration: https://bit.ly/ITOUR

Country: Nigeria

City: Ilorin

Location: MALhub, 1 Ilofa Road, GRA, Ilorin

Title of the event : Women In Crypto: Women and the Future of Finance (WFF)

Time: 3:00:00 PM

Date: 2/5/2022

Link for registration: https://bit.ly/Paxwomen

Country: Nigeria

City: Ilorin

Location: Kwara Hotel, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State

Title of the event : MEETUP: Meetup with Ilorin Top 30 Paxful Users

Time: 3:00:00 PM

Date: 2/6/2022

Link for registration: https://bit.ly/PAXMEET

Country: Nigeria

City: Benin

Location: West View Hotel, 8JM3+XGV, Ogogugbo 300102, Benin City

Title of the event : MEETUP: Meetup with Benin Paxful Users and VIPs

Time: 3:00:00 PM

Date: 2/12/2022

Link for registration: https://paxful.com/s/VIPBenin

Country: Nigeria

City: Port Harcourt

Location: Somitel Hotels and Resorts

10 Campbell Avenue, Peter Odili Rd, Trans Amadi, Port-Harcourt

Title of the event : MEETUP: Meetup with Port-Harcourt Paxful Users and VIPs

Time: 1:00:00 PM

Date: 2/27/2022

Link for registration: https://paxful.com/s/VIPPH

Country: Nigeria

City: Abuja

Location: PAXNAIJA Education Centre,

Bambari Crescent, Zone 7, Wuse, Abuja

Title of the event : Masterclass: Trading Secret

Time: 11:00:00 AM

Date: 2/19/2022

Link for registration: https://paxful.com/s/Paxusers

El Salvador

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : NGO how to receive Bitcoin for humanitarian projects?

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/3/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Marketing Strategy with Bitcoin

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/4/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Bitcoin Y Relaciones Públicas

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/5/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Modelos de negocios alrededor de bitcoin

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/10/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Paxful Pay POS

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/11/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Como declarar Impuestos con Bitcoin

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/16/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: San Salvador

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Buy and SELL gift cards

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/18/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Paxful Presentation

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/19/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Country: El Salvador

City: Bitcoin House

Location: Av. Las Palmas #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador

Title of the event : Marketing with Bitcoin

Time: 6:00:00 PM

Date: 2/24/2022

Link for registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SvKYEtJB1iLzn22_xnSq2gobzNGU4mgVtkw3ZFc9h3U/viewform?edit_requested=true

Colombia

Country: COLOMBIA

City: Bogota

Location: SINVISA Bogota

Title of the event : Monetiza tus ganacias de trading por pesos Colombianos

Time:

Date: 1/18/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos

Country: COLOMBIA

City: Bucaramanga

Location: Hotel Cabecera Country

Title of the event : Monetiza tus ganacias de trading por pesos Colombianos

Time:

Date: 1/20/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos–2

Country: COLOMBIA

City: Bucaramanga

Location: Hotel Cabecera Country

Title of the event : Pontecia tu negocio recibiendo criptomonedas como medio de pago

Time:

Date: 1/21/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos–2

Country: COLOMBIA

City: Bucaramanga

Location: Hotel Cabecera Country

Title of the event : Inicia el 2022 generando un ingreso extra con el arbitraje de criptomonedas

Time:

Date: 1/22/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/monetiza-tus-ganancias-de-trading-por-pesos-colombianos–2

Country: COLOMBIA

City: Medellin

Location: Mind Crypto Caffe

Title of the event : Aprende a recibir criptomonedas como medio de pago en tu negocio

Time:

Date: 1/27/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/potencia-tus-ventas-recibiendo-criptomonedas-en-tu-negocio

Country: COLOMBIA

City: Medellin

Location: Restaurante Canaya

Title of the event : Cena VIP

Time:

Date: 1/28/2022

Link for registration:

Country: COLOMBIA

City: Medellin

Location: Mind Crypto Caffe

Title of the event : Emprende tu propio negocio comerciando con criptomonedas

Time:

Date: 1/29/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/potencia-tus-ventas-recibiendo-criptomonedas-en-tu-negocio

Country: COLOMBIA

City: CUCUTA

Location: Hotel Ramada

Title of the event : Aprende a recibir criptomonedas como medio de pago en tu negocio

Time:

Date: 2/3/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/meetup-paxful-cucuta

Country: COLOMBIA

City: CUCUTA

Location: Hotel Ramada

Title of the event : Que es y como funciona Bitcoin

Time:

Date: 2/4/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/meetup-paxful-cucuta

Country: COLOMBIA

City: CUCUTA

Location: Hotel Ramada

Title of the event : Como y porque ahorrar en Bitcoin

Time:

Date: 2/5/2022

Link for registration: https://www.ticketcode.co/eventos/meetup-paxful-cucuta

Country: COLOMBIA

City: BARRANQUILLA

Location: Hotel Genova

Title of the event : Emprende en la era digital con Bitcoin y las criptomonedas

Time: 7:00:00 PM

Date: 2/11/2022

Link for registration:

Country: COLOMBIA

City: BARRANQUILLA

Location: Hotel Genova

Title of the event : Protege tus ahorros de la inflacion, tips para ahorrar en Bitcoin

Time: 7:00:00 PM

Date: 2/12/2022

Link for registration:

Country: COLOMBIA

City: BOGOTA

Location: Edifico Azul, Cra 26 # 65 -21.

Title of the event : Aprende a recibir Bitcoin como medio de pago en tu comercio

Time: 4:00:00 PM

Date: 2/18/2022

Link for registration:

Country: COLOMBIA

City: BOGOTA

Location: Sinvisa Bogota, Cll 71 # 11 – 7

Title of the event : Comercio y tributacion de Bitcoin y Criptomonedas en Colombia.

Time: 7:00:00 PM

Date: 2/19/2022

Link for registration:

Country: COLOMBIA

City: BOGOTA

Location: Alibaba y los 40 sabores, Dg 42 Bis # 14A-29.

Title of the event : Cena VIP

Time: 7:00:00 PM

Date: 2/26/2022

Link for registration:

Country: COLOMBIA

City: CHIA

Location:

Title of the event :

Time:

Date: 2/25/2022

Link for registration:

We’ll see you there!