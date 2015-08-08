If you are not New York resident, click here to proceed to website.
A law has passed that prevents Paxful and many other bitcoin companies from doing business in New York State.
We can no longer service New York State residents as a marketplace or as a wallet. More about it here.
- If you have bitcoins with us then please email [email protected] and we will help you get your bitcoins out.
- If you are NOT a New York state resident and are being kept out in error please click here.
- if you still have funds in your wallet and want to remove them please click here to move your wallet funds.
- If you want to buy bitcoin we suggest GoCelery.com, Circle.com or Coinbase.com
We apologize for this. We are New Yorkers ourselves and wish we could continue helping you.