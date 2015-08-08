A law has passed that prevents Paxful and many other bitcoin companies from doing business in New York State.

We can no longer service New York State residents as a marketplace or as a wallet. More about it here.

If you have bitcoins with us then please email [email protected] and we will help you get your bitcoins out. If you are NOT a New York state resident and are being kept out in error please click here. if you still have funds in your wallet and want to remove them please click here to move your wallet funds. If you want to buy bitcoin we suggest GoCelery.com, Circle.com or Coinbase.com

We apologize for this. We are New Yorkers ourselves and wish we could continue helping you.