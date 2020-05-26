Upcoming Webinars
December 9, 2020 Everything You Need to Know About Digital Wallets
Tune in to our training session on December 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM (WAT) to learn all about digital wallets from the pros. We’re giving away $100 worth of BTC to five lucky winners!
Previous Webinar Recordings
December 2nd, 2020 – Trade Gift Cards Like a Pro
Watch John Balrup and FosterX share deep knowledge on how to trade Gift card like a pro on Paxful and gain more success when you trade.
November 25th, 2020 – How to Earn Bitcoin As a Crypto Influencer
Five crypto influencers will be coming together for an exclusive webinar, where they’ll be sharing their tips on earning a side income through the Paxful Peer Program.
You’ll be hearing from celebrity bloggers, vloggers, and live streamers!
November 18th, 2020 – Paxful Crypto Series
During the first hour of the webinar, you’ll be learning the fundamentals of Bitcoin from founders and CEOs of five leading crypto companies. In the second hour, we’ll gear you up to build a trading business on Paxful.
October 28th, 2020 – Gift Card Trading 101
Learn how to trade gift cards safely on Paxful.
September 30th, 2020 – Learn how USDT can protect your money
Join us to learn what’s unique about Tether and why you should start using it right away!
August 19th, 2020 – Spotlighting Women in Crypto
Join us as we unpack the journey of 5 women who are trailblazing through the crypto space.
August 12th, 2020 – Paxful for Beginners
This session will cover everything about Paxful. Join us to learn how to effectively use Paxful.
August 5th, 2020 – Bitcoin and P2P Finance for beginners
Join us to learn about the basics of Bitcoin and Peer-to-Peer Finance.
July 22nd, 2020 – How to buy Bitcoin as a complete beginner
Join us to learn how you can start buying Bitcoin as a beginner from as little as $10.
July 10th, 2020 – How to Verify on Paxful
If you want to know what kind of benefits await you once you’re verified, join us in a chat with Lucky Mokhine Makua, a member of the Peer Program, and Aline Maidla, Compliance and Fraud Analyst at Paxful.
July 3rd, 2020 – Gift Cards on Paxful
Learn how to safely trade Gift Cards on Paxful.
June 26th, 2020 – Trading Safely on Paxful
At Paxful, our teams work around the clock to fight attacks by bad actors on the Internet. While we work hard to save your money, there’s more you can do to protect yourself.
June 19th, 2020 – Remittance via Paxful
Learn how to send money to your family and friends in another country through Paxful.
June 12th, 2020 – Earning through the Paxful Peer Program
Join to learn how you can earn through the Paxful Program.
June 5th, 2020 – How to start trading with just $10
Learn how to start trading on Paxful with as little as $10 with Tugba Abadan (Global Head of Community, Paxful) and Modibe Matsepane (Africa Community Coordinator, Paxful).