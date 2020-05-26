Upcoming Webinars

December 9, 2020 Everything You Need to Know About Digital Wallets

Tune in to our training session on December 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM (WAT) to learn all about digital wallets from the pros. We’re giving away $100 worth of BTC to five lucky winners!

Watch the Webinar

Previous Webinar Recordings

December 2nd, 2020 – Trade Gift Cards Like a Pro

Watch John Balrup and FosterX share deep knowledge on how to trade Gift card like a pro on Paxful and gain more success when you trade.

View webinar recording

November 25th, 2020 – How to Earn Bitcoin As a Crypto Influencer

Five crypto influencers will be coming together for an exclusive webinar, where they’ll be sharing their tips on earning a side income through the Paxful Peer Program.

You’ll be hearing from celebrity bloggers, vloggers, and live streamers!

View webinar recording

November 18th, 2020 – Paxful Crypto Series

During the first hour of the webinar, you’ll be learning the fundamentals of Bitcoin from founders and CEOs of five leading crypto companies. In the second hour, we’ll gear you up to build a trading business on Paxful.

View webinar recording

October 28th, 2020 – Gift Card Trading 101

Learn how to trade gift cards safely on Paxful.

View webinar recording

September 30th, 2020 – Learn how USDT can protect your money

Join us to learn what’s unique about Tether and why you should start using it right away!

View webinar recording

August 19th, 2020 – Spotlighting Women in Crypto

Join us as we unpack the journey of 5 women who are trailblazing through the crypto space.

View webinar recording

August 12th, 2020 – Paxful for Beginners

This session will cover everything about Paxful. Join us to learn how to effectively use Paxful.

View webinar recording

August 5th, 2020 – Bitcoin and P2P Finance for beginners

Join us to learn about the basics of Bitcoin and Peer-to-Peer Finance.

View webinar recording

July 22nd, 2020 – How to buy Bitcoin as a complete beginner

Join us to learn how you can start buying Bitcoin as a beginner from as little as $10.

View webinar recording

July 10th, 2020 – How to Verify on Paxful

If you want to know what kind of benefits await you once you’re verified, join us in a chat with Lucky Mokhine Makua, a member of the Peer Program, and Aline Maidla, Compliance and Fraud Analyst at Paxful.

View webinar recording

July 3rd, 2020 – Gift Cards on Paxful

Learn how to safely trade Gift Cards on Paxful.

View webinar recording

June 26th, 2020 – Trading Safely on Paxful

At Paxful, our teams work around the clock to fight attacks by bad actors on the Internet. While we work hard to save your money, there’s more you can do to protect yourself.

View webinar recording

June 19th, 2020 – Remittance via Paxful

Learn how to send money to your family and friends in another country through Paxful.

View webinar recording

June 12th, 2020 – Earning through the Paxful Peer Program

Join to learn how you can earn through the Paxful Program.

View webinar recording

June 5th, 2020 – How to start trading with just $10

Learn how to start trading on Paxful with as little as $10 with Tugba Abadan (Global Head of Community, Paxful) and Modibe Matsepane (Africa Community Coordinator, Paxful).

View webinar recording