When you’re a parent, life comes at you fast and that velocity only increased when a majority of the world suddenly went into lockdown. But as digital currency aficionados know too well, crypto never sleeps. Though we’re living in unprecedented times, some of Paxful’s moms and dads tackled these challenges head on, proving to us and our entire community that the hustle never stops.

We caught up with two of our awesome users to hear about their experiences with maintaining a personal life while being a busy Paxful trader, all during a global pandemic and record-high rates of unemployment.

Ahmed is a father of two—a 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son—and currently resides in Nigeria. Joyce is a mother to three children—a 21-year-old daughter who attends university, a 14-year-old daughter, and a young son in kindergarten—and lives in Kenya. Here’s what they had to say.

What do you do for a living?

Joyce: I used to be a kindergarten teacher before I started trading. Now I’m a digital entrepreneur. I trade stocks and cryptocurrencies, and also trade on Forex.

Ahmed: I work at Lagos State teaching Chemistry. I talk about Paxful and crypto to all of my colleagues and fellow teachers.

When did you start trading on Paxful?

Joyce: I started trading on Paxful one year ago. I was introduced to it by a friend who told me that there’s an amazing platform where I can buy and sell my Bitcoin.

Ahmed: I started trading on Paxful in February 2018. Now I spend a majority of my working time trading Bitcoin on Paxful.

How did you hear about Paxful’s Peer Program and Affiliate Program? Have you joined?

Ahmed: I came across the post on Twitter occasionally and found out that there are two partnership programs available on Paxful.

Joyce: I joined the Paxful Peer Program this past February.

How do you manage to balance your personal life with raising children and trading on Paxful?

Joyce: Since I work from home, I’m able to enjoy quality time with my children. The flexibility of the working hours is quite amazing.

Ahmed: I used to go into the office but during COVID-19, I’ve been working from home. Now, I have more time to spend with my kids. My 6-month-old son is especially demanding. My wife and I share the responsibilities and we take care of our kids together. She’s understanding and helpful. She knows I have a tough schedule. However, I can manage to have two roles as a loving husband and father, and also as a crypto trader. So when I trade, my wife takes care of the kids.

How is the situation regarding COVID-19? Was it difficult to work from home during the lockdown?

Joyce: COVID-19 did not affect my work life—it actually enhanced my working online. My business upscaled during this period, as people are now looking for new ways to earn. The digital platform provides excellent opportunities. I had to teach my children to respect my working hours by not coming to my assigned area and to also maintain silence when I’m holding online meetings. They have adapted quite well.

Ahmed: Initially it was rough but thanks to Paxful, I can make enough BTC to take care of my two kids. I don’t think it’s that difficult to work during the lockdown at home. You see the faces of your beloved children and have more confidence to continue working so they won’t lack anything. Sometimes I’ll show Disney cartoons to my kids and they leave me in peace to do business.

Is being a Paxful Peer helping you sustain your financial needs?

Joyce: Being a Paxful Peer is amazing and rewarding too. Being able to help other people learn how to buy and sell their crypto is quite fulfilling.

Ahmed: Yes, I get referral bonuses and from time to time, I also win giveaway campaigns that run specifically for Peers and also during webinars. I have a good reputation that built my clientele on Paxful—they trust me and we trade on a regular basis.

Being a parent is a full-time job so to be able to juggle raising kids and trading crypto is an achievement in itself. We’re so encouraged by Joyce and Ahmed’s stories—it reminds us why we work so hard to provide the right tools and opportunities for our users to succeed.

What’s your experience as a parent that trades on Paxful? How do you balance your personal life with your work life? Tell us in the comments below!