Time flies. Can you believe Paxful has been around opening new doors in the crypto world for 5 years already?

Both our company and platform have gone through a series of facelifts for the better. Not gonna lie, we’re feeling like a proud parent right now looking at all the achievements we’ve made over the years. Of course, we wouldn’t be here without your support, so let’s see what we’ve accomplished together since 2015.

5 Years of Paxful

Happy Birthday to the people-powered exchange that has helped millions around the world gain access to finance in a way they’ve never had before. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved but there’s still a long way to go.

4 Millions Users

Without people, we’re just code. Thank you for helping our community grow to four million strong. Our goal? To reach the 4 billion unbanked and underbanked people across the globe.

3 Schools Built in Africa

3 schools completed, 97 to go. #BuiltWithBitcoin is how we give back and use bitcoin to change lives. Donate today to make a difference in the emerging markets we feel closely connected to.

2 Founders

Ray and Artur built Paxful with one mission: to build a financial platform that’s easy to use for the average Joe and 4 billion people who don’t have access to banks. They’re the backbone of this powerful financial revolution.

1 Team

From a bootstrapped team of 2 to a global team of nearly 300, Paxful is a big family united by one goal: to continue opening doors for the unbanked and underbanked.

Here’s to many more birthdays and milestones at Paxful! Thanks for being part of this family.