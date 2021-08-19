4 billion—that’s the number of answers you’ll get when you ask Google “how to make money online.” This number shows the many ways to make a living with help from the Internet. If you’re looking for ideas on how you can earn money online in Pakistan, you’re in the right place! Here are some money-making strategies for you to try out.

1. Monetize your YouTube channel

One of the most popular ways to make money online is by monetizing videos on YouTube. It’s a massive platform with over 2 billion users, so if you can produce content that’s worth watching, you have the potential to make a living.

Start by finding your niche. It can be tech videos, gaming, product reviews tutorials, or anything that touches your passion and interests. Test your ideas, see how it performs, and adjust them accordingly. Just make sure you go over the platform’s monetization policies before you get started.

2. Become an online teacher

Do you love sharing ideas, skills, and knowledge with others? Then try teaching online. You have tons of fields to choose from, including marketing, arts and crafts, education, social science, technology, personal finance, and a lot more. You can check platforms like Studentpark, PakistanTutor, and teacherOn to get started on home-based teaching. Just make sure you have a reliable internet connection and a computer that can support software or apps that you’ll need for your online classes.

3. Buy and sell cryptocurrencies

Did you know that you can do a lot with cryptocurrencies? This is why millions of people around the world have started using them, especially for earning money. Peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto marketplaces like Paxful allow you to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) in nearly 400 ways—this includes the most popular payment methods in your country.

You can earn money online in Pakistan by buying BTC at a low price and setting competitive margins when selling. You can also try approaches like arbitraging, swing trading, and more.

4. Build an online shop

Interested in putting up a small online venture? Then try a dropshipping business! Here, you accept a customer’s orders, buy the items directly from the store, and wait for the store to ship them to your customer. Dropshipping lets you accept customer orders without having to keep products and items in stock. Websites like Webx, Daraz, Symbios, HomeShopping, Dukanlay, and social media platforms allow you to set up and launch your online business in Pakistan right away.

5. Start your own blog

If you can translate your thoughts and ideas into meaningful phrases and sentences, writing and starting a blog can help you make money online in Pakistan. You can start making money from your blog by promoting products and services, writing sponsored social content or tutorials, offering consulting services, selling merchandise, selling ad space, and more.

It’s essential to find your own niche before launching your blogging career to know what types of engaging write-ups will spark interest in your readers.

6. Work as a telemarketer

Telemarketing jobs might be one of your best options if you have the knack for providing good customer service and lasting customer relationships. You can earn money online in Pakistan as a chat or voice support agent in top telemarketing companies in the country. Many companies now offer a work-from-home setup, which means you can do your job in the comfort of your own space.

7. Become a Paxful Affiliate

Looking for a passive way to make money online in Pakistan? Check out Paxful’s Bitcoin Affiliate Program. It allows you to earn extra cash while trading on the platform by introducing Paxful to the people around you and getting them to trade. You can earn up to 50% of the escrow fee every time your affiliates buy BTC. This means that your steady stream of income can grow as your network expands.

8. Try virtual assistant jobs

Scheduling appointments, managing emails, and making phone calls and travel arrangements are just some of the typical tasks performed by a virtual assistant. This job allows you to provide administrative support or assistance to clients from all over the world. The best part is that you can do all your tasks in your own home at your preferred time—no need to worry about getting stuck in a traffic jam while running errands for the office.

9. Join the Paxful Rewards Program

Another way to make an online earning in Pakistan is by joining the Peer or Trader Programs under the Paxful Rewards Program. These allow you to unlock new and exclusive platform perks and earn more Bitcoin as you move up the ladder.

In the Trader Program, your rewards as a Power or Expert Trader include lowered fees, zero bond requirements, and more. On the other hand, the Peer Program has three levels: Peer, Ambassador, and Associate. Here, your earnings of 5 USD in BTC as a Peer can grow up to 150 USD in BTC monthly when you become an Associate. Great deal, right?

10. Design ads for businesses

Lots of businesses are emerging online and one of the many critical factors to their growth is advertising. You can earn money online in Pakistan by accepting ad design jobs from start-up businesses. You can use graphic design software and apps like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Canva, and more. To get started, you can browse through websites like Freelancer, Upwork, and Fiverr.

Start earning money online today

Spending time indoors has become the norm since the pandemic began. However, that can’t and won’t stop us from exploring more options and innovative solutions to make money. This is exactly where the magic of the Internet comes into play. Explore the ways we’ve listed above to know which of them better suits your needs and boosts your earning potential.

Do you know other ways to make money online in Pakistan that aren’t on our list? Share it with us down in the comments!