Welcome to Paxful Nigeria! With an active community on Paxful growing to over 620,000, our Nigerian users were able to trade 4 million USD worth of bitcoin in the first quarter of 2020 alone! As Nigeria grows to be one of Paxful’s most exciting emerging markets, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude! We promise to continue working relentlessly to provide a safe, hassle-free, and truly global people-powered bitcoin marketplace.

With over 300 payment methods available on Paxful, buying and selling bitcoin has never been easier. Payment methods such as gift cards, bank transfer, cash payment, and online wallets are some of the most popular options, giving the Nigerian community the ability to transact with people from across the globe.

Since 2019, there has been a surge in signups, increasing 123.83% in the past year! So now, more than ever, is the best time to check out our revamped and extremely lucrative Affiliate Program for a chance to begin earning a steady passive income!

For more updates, be sure to join the Paxful Nigerian Community on Telegram. We’ll be hosting BTC giveaway contests, so stay tuned and don’t miss out!

For New Users Only: Get Verified and Trade NGN 4,000 for a Chance to Win

People like to say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but what if we told you you can actually take free money home? Yep, you heard that right. Read on!

For the next few weeks, we’ll be having a fun giveaway for new traders who created a Paxful account on or after July 20, 2020 and have less than 50 total trades. If you fall into this category, it may be time to celebrate. There are only two things you need to do between September 28 at 12:01 AM GMT+1 and October 16 at 11:59 PM GMT+1 for a chance to win some free Bitcoin:

Get your Paxful account verified Trade at least NGN 4,000 in volume

We’ll be randomly selecting 50 participants who meet the above criteria to receive the following prizes:

🎉 8,000 NGN worth of BTC (total prize pool of 400,000 NGN) 🎉

That’s right—it only takes a few minutes to get verified and complete a trade so get started right away!

If you’re not sure how you can get your account verified, follow the step-by-step instructions here.

We’ll announce the winners via email at the end of the giveaway period. Good luck and have fun!

Rules and conditions:

📌 You must have an account created on or after July 20, 2020 and have less than 50 total trades.

📌 You will have between September 28 and October 16, 2020 at 23:59:59 to join this giveaway.

📌 50 randomly selected participants who meet the criteria in the given period will win and receive the prizes in their Paxful Wallets.

📌 Any violations of Paxful’s Terms of Service will result in disqualification.

📌 Participants are highly discouraged from using multiple accounts to enter, as this will result in disqualification from the giveaway.

📣 Stand together with your fellow traders in Nigeria! 🇳🇬

Participants who registered and met the criteria in the given period will win the prize accordingly in their Paxful wallets. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC. If you’re found to be violating Paxful Terms and Services in any way, we will have to exclude you from the campaign, unfortunately.

Contest closed.

📣Join us on social media and win 3,500 NGN 🎉

We are giving away 3,500 NGN worth of BTC to 20 ID-verified Paxful users

Twenty participants who complete all the tasks above will be randomly chosen and receive 3,500 NGN in their Paxful wallets. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣Double your earnings with us this weekend 🎉

Three participants who trade at least 4,000 NGN will be randomly chosen and receive their trade amount capped at 20,000 NGN in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

50,000 NGN worth of BTC for 5 Nigerian Clever Traders – Are You The One?

We are giving away a total of 50,000NGN worth of bitcoin to 5 clever traders 🤑

5 Clever Traders who answered all the questions correctly will be randomly chosen and receive 10,000NGN worth of bitcoin in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

Official Campaign Rules:

The following rules will be valid in all the campaigns in the community: