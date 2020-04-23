Welcome to Paxful New Zealand! In the past year, the Kiwi user base has seen a 400% increase in user signups—that’s a huge leap from last year! For that, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts! As a token of our appreciation, we promise to continue working hard to provide a safe, hassle-free, and truly global people-powered bitcoin marketplace!

Although bank transfer, gift cards, cash payment, and online wallets are the top-ranking payment methods in New Zealand, the wide selection (more than 300 and counting!) is providing a safe and easy way to buy and sell bitcoin. These payment options are not only making transactions secure and straightforward, but they are also giving users the opportunity to make their transactions truly borderless.

As the Kiwi user base continues to trade (with a trade volume of 60k USD in the first few months of 2020!), now would be a great time to look into Paxful’s Affiliate Program. This program gives users the chance to start earning a steady passive income!

For more updates, be sure to join the Paxful New Zealand Community on Telegram. We’ll be hosting many BTC giveaway contests, so don’t miss out!