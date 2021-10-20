When we say we want financial freedom for all our users, we mean it. That’s why we’re constantly listening to your needs, updating our platform, and figuring out ways to create a more all-around trading experience on Paxful.

In light of that, we’ve reduced our minimum conversion amounts by up to 90%, allowing you to move your money the way you want to. Got some Bitcoin (BTC) to spare and want to convert it into Tether (USDT)? Or how about some Ethereum (ETH) that you need to exchange into BTC? We’ve got you covered. Take a look at our updated minimums:

Crypto Conversion Minimum BTC to USDT 1 USDT BTC to ETH 0.0001 BTC ETH to USDT 5 USDT ETH to BTC 0.0001 BTC equivalent USDT to BTC 1 USDT USDT to ETH 5 USDT

With these lower minimums in place, you can now experience smoother and more flexible conversions on Paxful.

If you have any more questions, you can check out our Help Center articles for more information:

Additionally, you can contact us and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.