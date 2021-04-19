There’s nothing quite like a good scavenger hunt, so we thought it would be an awesome way for us to introduce the newest crypto of the Paxful roster.
Yup, you heard that right. A new coin is in town and we’re rewarding 25 lucky users who can guess the secret identity of this newly-added cryptocurrency. We’ll be spreading clues over all our social media channels, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.
To enter, all you need is an ID-verified Paxful account, a keen eye, and your best detective skills. From April 19, 12AM EST to April 21, 11:59 PM EST, let us know your best guess in the comments section of the campaign post and get a chance to be one of 25 users to go home with 200 USD worth of our newest crypto*. Your guess can be the full crypto name, an abbreviation, or even just the cryptocurrency format, so have fun with it!
The new coin is here—we hope you’re as excited as we are! Good luck with the hunt and may the odds be ever in your favor.
*The amount of crypto distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution at Paxful’s sole discretion.