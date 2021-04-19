There’s nothing quite like a good scavenger hunt, so we thought it would be an awesome way for us to introduce the newest crypto of the Paxful roster.

Yup, you heard that right. A new coin is in town and we’re rewarding 25 lucky users who can guess the secret identity of this newly-added cryptocurrency. We’ll be spreading clues over all our social media channels, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

To enter, all you need is an ID-verified Paxful account, a keen eye, and your best detective skills. From April 19, 12AM EST to April 21, 11:59 PM EST, let us know your best guess in the comments section of the campaign post and get a chance to be one of 25 users to go home with 200 USD worth of our newest crypto*. Your guess can be the full crypto name, an abbreviation, or even just the cryptocurrency format, so have fun with it!

Tell us your best guesses on our socials:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

The new coin is here—we hope you’re as excited as we are! Good luck with the hunt and may the odds be ever in your favor.

*The amount of crypto distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution at Paxful’s sole discretion.