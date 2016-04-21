Money 2020 is the best financial conference around.

Their first year in Europe was a huge success and Copenhagen was rocked by men in suits for four days. The Paxful team was invited to their “Startup Street” event with our own booth. We met some amazing people and while the bitcoin crowd was small it represented the real players whose business models have persevered through the storm.

We highly recommend Money2020 to every FinTech startup. We don’t do conferences but we do Money2020 every year. See you in Vegas in October.