If there’s a wish you want to come true in 2019, what would it be? What if Paxful gives you a chance to win some extra bitcoin that can help you fulfill your dream? In fact, what better time than the new year to make your dreams come true?

Think about the wishes you’ve made for 2019. If you could have one of them come true, what would it be? In celebration of the new year, Paxful wants to give you the chance to take one step closer to fulfilling your dreams.

A Dream Come True for the New Year!

Now that the new year has rung in, we here at Paxful will be offering our users the chance to be one of 25 winners that will receive $20 worth of bitcoins! All you need to do to enter is share a post from our official Facebook page!

First thing, you need to like and comment on this post:

Tell on the comment section how Paxful has helped you and how the prize can help you achieve your dreams. It’s that easy!

The contest will run from January 13 to January 20. During that period, you can share the post as many as you’d like. 25 winners will be randomly selected on January 21 and will be contacted via a Facebook message by our official page. If you happen to be one of the lucky 25, make sure to provide your Paxful username and your Paxful wallet address.

Terms and Conditions: