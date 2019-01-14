If there’s a wish you want to come true in 2019, what would it be? What if Paxful gives you a chance to win some extra bitcoin that can help you fulfill your dream? In fact, what better time than the new year to make your dreams come true?
Think about the wishes you’ve made for 2019. If you could have one of them come true, what would it be? In celebration of the new year, Paxful wants to give you the chance to take one step closer to fulfilling your dreams.
A Dream Come True for the New Year!
Now that the new year has rung in, we here at Paxful will be offering our users the chance to be one of 25 winners that will receive $20 worth of bitcoins! All you need to do to enter is share a post from our official Facebook page!
First thing, you need to like and comment on this post:
Tell on the comment section how Paxful has helped you and how the prize can help you achieve your dreams. It’s that easy!
The contest will run from January 13 to January 20. During that period, you can share the post as many as you’d like. 25 winners will be randomly selected on January 21 and will be contacted via a Facebook message by our official page. If you happen to be one of the lucky 25, make sure to provide your Paxful username and your Paxful wallet address.
Terms and Conditions:
- Participants must have or create a Paxful account. You can create your Paxful account here.
- Like Paxful’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/paxful
- Participants must like the contest photo and comment their Paxful story to enter the giveaway. In the comment, participants must describe how Paxful has helped them in their lives.
- 25 winners will be randomly selected and each winner will receive $20 in BTC to their Paxful account.
- Winners will be announced on January 21 on our official Facebook page.
- Only entries shared between January 13, 2019, at 12:01 AM (EST) to January 20, 2019, at 11:59 PM (EST) will be valid.
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook. No purchase necessary and must be over 18 years old to enter. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering you agree to release and hold harmless Paxful and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the giveaway and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the giveaway; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the giveaway or the processing of entries.