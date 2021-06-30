Apart from your usual 8-hour workday, how else can one make money online in the Dominican Republic? Making extra cash in the comfort of your own home is always possible as long as you have a smartphone or laptop with an Internet connection. Add that to the courage and enthusiasm to explore something new, and you might just have something exciting. Let’s cut to the chase and get you started.

1. Trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

From a value of zero to nearly 65,000 USD—who would’ve thought that today’s reigning cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), could reach market prices as wild as that? Clearly, this extreme volatility is one of the many reasons many investors and crypto enthusiasts today are fascinated by Bitcoin.

Trading BTC and other cryptocurrencies allow you to not only earn money through the margins you set when you buy and sell but also to enjoy limitless and more accessible financial services. Unlike fiat trading platforms, crypto exchanges and peer-to-peer marketplaces like Paxful won’t ask for bank account details or financial history before you can get started.

All you need is a verified Paxful account and a starting amount of as little as 10 USD and you’re all set. You also have nearly 400 ways to buy and sell BTC and other cryptos such as Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT), which include the most popular payment methods in the Dominican Republic.

Trading for the first time? You can learn more about the ins and outs of Bitcoin trading here.

2. Start a dropshipping business

Setting up an online store is probably one of the easiest ways to make money from home. All you have to do is choose your target market, think of the product that would best cater to their needs, and employ the power of the Internet and the e-commerce platform you prefer to their fullest extent.

We know that these steps and everything in between may still sound a little intimidating, so here’s a simple online venture tip for you: building a dropshipping business from the ground up can be much easier and profitable when you buy discounted gift cards from the brands of the products you’re selling.

On Paxful, you can sell BTC, ETH, and USDT and get paid with your preferred gift card easily, cheaply, and almost instantly. The platform supports over 125 gift card brands. From makeup and clothing to shoes and gadgets, you can buy these items using gift cards and dropship them to your customers for profit.

Sounds like something you might be interested in? Check out this article to learn everything you need to know about starting an online dropshipping business with gift cards.

3. Turn your hobby into a business

Baking, painting, collecting, writing, graphic designing, singing, dancing—what do you enjoy doing at the moment? Among the best ways to make money from home is by building a business that reflects the things you love.

You can grow beautiful plants and sell them online, post your newly knitted hat or blanket on social media, or join freelance community groups and find your next writing or design gig on the Internet. You can also bake your heart out and let your sweet and tasty pastries spread joy to others, or perhaps level up the traditional Caribbean flavors and let your food speak for itself.

Doing the things you love can help make work not feel like work at all. Whatever hobby or passion project you have, you can always test it out first as a side hustle and learn from it.

You can also accept BTC and other cryptos as payment for your goods and services. Whether your target market is within the Dominican Republic or beyond, you can easily send and receive crypto payments with Bitcoin anytime at a cheaper cost.

4. Become a Paxful Peer

Did you know that you have many ways to reach financial freedom on Paxful? Apart from the money you make when you trade on the platform, you can also grow your own crypto community, awaken your inner entrepreneur, and unlock these exclusive benefits when you become a Paxful Peer:

Earn 5 USD in BTC by bringing ID-verified users to the platform and having them complete their first trade

Earn up to 50% of the fees from trades completed by your affiliates

Receive 150 USD in BTC every month when you level up as a Paxful Associate

You can enjoy all of these benefits and a lot more when you join the program. Read this blog and discover more awesome rewards that await you as a Peer.

5. Play cryptocurrency games

We’re not going to lie; among all the items we’ve listed so far, this is probably the easiest way on how to make money on the Internet. Getting paid for playing games? That’s definitely how you get to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Interestingly, you can earn money while playing Ethereum and Bitcoin games, like Satoshi Quiz, Altcoin Fantasy, Bitcoin Alien Run, and hundreds more. These crypto games are called Bitcoin faucets, which are mobile applications or websites where you can get small amounts of crypto by completing specific tasks or, in this case, playing games.

6. Complete micro-tasks from Bitcoin faucets

Apart from playing mobile games, you can also earn small amounts of money by completing easy online tasks from different Bitcoin faucets. These tasks include viewing and clicking advertisements, completing various offers online, answering surveys, inviting more users into a particular platform, and more.

You can earn as little as 0.25 USD in BTC daily, depending on the Bitcoin faucet and type of activity or task you choose. Some platforms also support and offer other cryptocurrencies such as ETH, USDT, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Dash (DASH), DigiByte (DGB), BitTorrent (BTT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ethereum Classic (ETC), to name a few.

Start making money from home today

There are still lots of ways on how you can earn money online, but the things we’ve included in this list are some of the most rewarding and easy ways for you to get started right away. Taking in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in the process might seem a little intimidating at first, but as you learn the ropes, you’ll discover that it isn’t really as daunting as you think.

You can always visit the Paxful blog to learn more about trading and unlocking endless possibilities with Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Ready to start your new financial adventure? Create your Paxful account and watch new doors of opportunity open for you today. Good luck!