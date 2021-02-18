Is it hard to earn money? The answer is yes and no. You may find it challenging if you’re making money in ways that you don’t enjoy. Thankfully, this doesn’t always have to be the case. The truth is, there are lots of fun and practical ways to earn some cash wherever you are in the world.

If you’re looking for simple approaches on how to make money in the Philippines, here’s a list of some new and old tricks you might want to try.

🥘 Start an online food business

Are you one of those people who are blessed with an incredible palate and passion for cooking delicious meals? Why don’t you unleash your inner master chef in the comfort of your home and make money out of your impressive dishes? Online food businesses have recently become very popular in the Philippines as restaurant operations are currently limited to takeout and delivery—and because everybody loves to eat!

Filipinos also love exploring food from around the world, so you can unleash your creativity in your dishes by preparing different types of cuisine. There’s actually a market for Vietnamese, Indian, Caribbean, or Korean dishes—you might want to consider this one because Filipinos are some of the biggest K-drama fans in the world. You can also cook Japanese cuisine and bring some appetizing Studio Ghibli movie-inspired food to life for the anime or manga geeks!

Imagine taking people on a trip around the world with your dish and earning money at the same time—definitely a win-win situation for all.

You also don’t have to build your own website—just having a well-managed Facebook page or Instagram account of your online food business is enough to reach Filipino foodies. For food delivery options, you might want to explore services like Lalamove or Mr. Speedy to deliver your hot and fresh grub to customers.

🛒 Sell brand new or second-hand products online

Another popular way on how to make money in the Philippines is through selling various products on e-commerce websites. From electronic devices and makeup products to grocery items, you can surely make some money when you put them on sale with a fair margin on online marketplaces such as Shopee and Lazada!

If you own lots of used clothes, shoes, and other items that are still in good condition, declutter them now and choose the things you’re willing to put on sale. You’d be surprised to learn how much you can make from your pre-loved items by selling them on marketplaces like Carousell.ph.

You might also want to learn how to earn money from Facebook and other social media platforms. If you’re going to sell your iconic and limited-edition sneakers from top brands, you can share your products and reach out to your fellow sneakerheads on Instagram, Facebook Marketplace, or even Twitter!

🛵 Become a delivery driver

If you’re an always-on-the-go type of person who loves to be outdoors and knows how to drive a motorcycle or truck, being a delivery driver is definitely one of your best options to make money. There are many courier services in the Philippines for you to check out if you want to try your hand at delivery jobs. You can explore companies like Blitz Delivery, Mr. Speedy, NinjaVan, Lalamove, and many more.

Before we forget, you can also check out the courier services of the online marketplaces we mentioned earlier—there are a ton of options, the choice is yours!

📹 Monetize your YouTube channel

“Another day, another vlog!” If YouTube is your online habitat and you’re ready to take your online fame to a whole new level, maybe it’s about time you set up that ring light and camera and learn how to earn money from YouTube. You don’t need to be a pro to kickstart your vlogging gig. All you need is the confidence to share your expertise or skill and a camera to record your awesome videos!

Just keep in mind that Youtube is a highly massive platform, so you’ll be competing with millions of content creators all across the world. That’s why it’s essential to choose your niche and know your target audience before creating your money-making content. Also, be sure to check out YouTube’s monetization policies to make sure you’re following the platform’s guidelines!

💰 Engage in cryptocurrency trading

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are gradually becoming more popular since the last quarter of 2020. In case you missed the news, BTC’s price is over 47,000 USD at the time of writing, but it’s never too late to jump into the crypto world!

Getting started on your crypto journey is really easy. All you have to do is create an account on Paxful, and you’ll instantly receive a free Bitcoin wallet where you can store, send, receive, and track your BTC funds wherever you are and whenever you want! There are also over 350 ways to get your first fraction of Bitcoin, including the Philippines’ most popular payment options like GCash and PayMaya. Once you have your wallet, you can buy BTC when the price dips and then sell it to earn money when the price goes up. You can also dabble in Bitcoin arbitrage on Paxful, where you purchase BTC at lower margins using gift cards and resell BTC with other payment options where the margins are higher.

To earn Bitcoin without spending anything, consider joining the Paxful Peer Program and have the opportunity to lead your own Bitcoin community. If you’ve been trading on the Paxful marketplace for quite some time now, why not level up your crypto journey and earn extra bucks passively by becoming a Paxful Affiliate? You can make money every time the people you bring to Paxful and the people they invite buy BTC—what a deal!

💰 Start blogging and content publishing

Did you know that you can get paid to write various types of content? If you can express and communicate concepts, ideas, and thoughts clearly through writing, why don’t you start your own blog and monetize your posts through affiliate marketing and ads, and sponsored content for different products and services? Remember, anyone can write, but not everyone can be a writer. Check out some writing gigs on the web right away and turn your blog into a profitable business!

📱 Lease your land to telecommunications companies

New cell sites are being built in the Philippines, particularly in the rural parts of the country, to keep up with the increasing demand for mobile data. If you have a vacant lot near a community center, you can lease a portion of it to telcos to build a cell tower. The materials and mechanical equipment needed to construct telecom towers are huge, so your land has to be at least 100 square meters. The rates vary as location plays a large part—land near the center of town fetch higher rates, while the opposite is true for remote properties. The lease duration is at least 10 years, with options to renew the contract.

If you want to make money off your vacant lot, get in touch with your local government unit (LGU) and ask if there are opportunities for tower lot leasing. Telcos and tower companies (towercos) usually approach LGUs first, so your mayor or barangay captain should know. You may also reach out directly to telcos and towercos, such as ISOC-edotco and Aboitiz.

Opportunity awaits

We might have struggled a bit—or maybe even a lot—during the first few months of global lockdown brought about by the pandemic. But that should never stop us from making money and moving our financial situation forward. Putting these money-making tips into practice can be incredibly hard at first, but as the saying goes, “Nothing is ever impossible when you put your mind to it!”

In what other fun ways do you earn extra money in the Philippines? Comment them down below!

*The content of this article is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.