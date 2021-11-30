Paxful, today’s leading peer-to-peer (P2P) fintech platform worldwide, partners with Lunu to facilitate purchases of goods and services in cryptocurrencies. Lunu is an innovative payment solutions provider based in Berlin that allows users to spend their cryptos as fiat money.

“Lunu became a part of the crypto world by creating an ecosystem that integrates the use of digital currencies into the real economy. By joining forces with Paxful, we will be able to increase meaningful adoption of crypto payments in everyday life, everywhere,” said Artem Shaginyan, founder and CEO of Lunu.

Through this alliance, Paxful users in the European Union and the United Kingdom can use their Paxful Wallets to shop at partner merchants of Lunu safely, quickly, and securely. Now, you can make cashless payments in-store or online checkouts from a retailer nearly instantly with just a few taps on your Paxful Wallet.

“This partnership gives Paxful’s users access to easy, secure, and fast crypto transactions in a constantly growing number of retail stores. We are excited to deal with Paxful and believe that there will be synergy through the partnership,” Artem Shaginyan added.

Crypto payments via Paxful can be made at Lunu partner stores including TBA21-Academy, Maison Courbet, Maison Tamboite, Vin-Malin, La Maison Texier, Enaza, ARCHOS, HUYGENS, L’Exception, Laval Virtual, MB&F, Ocabas, Prestige Cellar, and The Catch.

Learn more about Lunu by visiting https://lunu.io.

About Lunu

Lunu is a developer of innovative payment solutions for fast and easy crypto transactions in everyday life. It was founded to close the gap between cryptocurrencies and the real world by allowing customers to spend their cryptocurrencies as fiat cash at points of sale in-store and online in an ordinary and transparent way. Lunu’s digital processing service supports a potentially unlimited number of cryptos and compatible wallets—as well as credit card and NFC payments systems. Read more about the company at https://lunu.io.

About Paxful

Paxful is a peer-to-peer fintech platform designed for more than seven million people worldwide in need of equal access to finance. Paxful gives access to nearly 400 different payment methods for its users to buy, sell, and trade digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC)—allowing them to make payments, transactions, and send money as a means of exchange. For more information about Paxful, please visit https://paxful.com/.