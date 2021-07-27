Earlier this year, we introduced Ethereum (ETH) to the Paxful lineup. This opened up a whole new world of possibilities for our users, allowing them to buy and sell ETH using nearly 400 different payment options.

Today we’re excited to announce that we’re reducing our ETH external send-out fees by 75% to make transfers to your external wallet more affordable.

Previous Fee Tiers New Fee Tiers (As of July 22, 2021) 0 – 9.99 USD = 0.002 ETH 0 – 9.99 USD = 0.0005 ETH 10 – 19.99 USD = 0.005 ETH 10 – 19.99 USD = 0.001 ETH 20 USD or more = 0.01 ETH 20 USD or more = 0.002 ETH

These changes only apply to ETH and Paxful’s tiered fees, the Dynamic Ethereum Network fee stays the same.

We hope this creates more opportunities for you to enjoy the benefits of using Ethereum.

For more information on our fees, see the detailed breakdown here.