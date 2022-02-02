Peer-to-peer platform to open ‘La Casa Del Bitcoin’ center offering a pathway to financial literacy in El Salvador





San Salvador, El Salvador — 2 February 2022 — Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer platform, today announced the launch of ‘La Casa Del Bitcoin’, a new education and training center in El Salvador providing free and accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin to build financial inclusion. The center will also be home to the Built With Bitcoin Foundation offices, hosting events and meetups to build greater community participation and education.

The center will provide educational training and events that grow awareness around the benefits of buying and selling Bitcoin as a means of exchange for the local community. Paxful’s mission is to give everyone equal access to finance no matter who they are or where they are. The center will further drive the next wave of Bitcoin mass adoption and equip growing segments such as small merchants and local businesses with tools to connect to a global community of users.

Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, said: “It’s no secret that Bitcoin is shaping the future of finance in El Salvador and beyond. Education continues to be a key driver of global Bitcoin adoption and this new center represents its importance to the creation of an inclusive financial system. From the small merchant to the Bitcoin enthusiast, we’re excited to learn from the people and share the power of Bitcoin for freedom and equal financial access.”

Will Hernandez, Director of LATAM Growth at Paxful, said: “Last year, we saw over 300% growth in El Salvador users. What we’re witnessing is a moment of transformation in El Salvador. Peer-to-peer platforms are driving adoption in emerging markets and as a people-powered platform, we understand that education is crucial to the next wave of adoption. The center will provide education, accessibility and opportunity to a population that has been ignored by traditional finance, and demonstrate the real world benefits of Bitcoin to emerging markets.”

Yusuf Nessary, Director of Philanthropy of Built With Bitcoin Foundation, said: “We’re excited to build a home for the Built With Bitcoin Foundation in El Salvador and expand our impact. The projects that we are launching demonstrate the power of Bitcoin as a philanthropic tool to aid change and further financial freedom. We’re grateful for the opportunity to deliver resources and continue building equitable opportunities for countless people and communities who bring our mission to life.”

The opening of the center comes just five months after El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. Classes and training will be available starting February 3, 2022.



About Paxful

Paxful is a global peer-to-peer platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling Bitcoin as a means of exchange. Founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, Paxful’s mission is to help everyone have equal access to finance no matter who or where they are. More than seven million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) with nearly 400 different payment methods.

As part of Paxful’s mission to support emerging markets, Ray Youssef, alongside Yusuf Nessary, set up the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a U.S.-based registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit dedicated to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support – all powered by Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. To date, the Foundation has built and repaired 8 schools, 7 solar projects, and over a dozen water and farming systems across the globe.

