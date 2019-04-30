₹ 485,300 BTC given away!

Welcome to Paxful India! With over 25,000 Bitcoin traded, India is one of our fastest-growing markets across the world! We thank you, the Indian Cryptocurrency Community, for your continued support and promise to continue working tirelessly to provide a safe, hassle-free and truly global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace.

Buying and selling bitcoin is extremely easy on Paxful with over 300 payment methods available — bank transfer, online wallet, cash payment, and so much more — giving users the ability to transact with anyone across the world, not just in India. And to make it easier for you to speculate on bitcoin price movements, we’ve launched our Bitcoin Calculator where you can compare historical prices and find real-time BTC to INR exchange rates.

Additionally, we’re also proud to announce our revamped and extremely lucrative affiliate program, that lets you profit from simply buying/selling bitcoin on Paxful.

📣Heads up, all traders in India!

We’re giving away prizes to the most active traders between Saturday April 11th 12:01AM and Sunday April 12th 11:59PM (IST) 👈

There will be 6 winners in total:

3 traders who complete the most number of trades

3 traders who complete trades of the highest volumes

The top 3 traders in each category will receive 5000 Rs, 3000 Rs, and 2000 Rs worth of BTC respectively.

Don’t let free money slip away!

Rules

Campaign will be held April 11-12 2020.

Only people from India can participate (IP location or any other method).

Participants need to start and complete a trade during the campaign period.

Only legit and honest trades will be counted.

Top three participants who start and complete the most number of trades will get prizes accordingly:

1st place will get ₹ 5000 worth of BTC

2nd place will get ₹ 3000 worth of BTC

3rd place will get ₹ 2000 worth of BTC.

Top three participants who start and complete the most higher volume of trades will get prizes accordingly:

1st place will get ₹ 5000 worth of BTC

2nd place will get ₹ 3000 worth of BTC

3rd place will get ₹ 2000 worth of BTC.

Total Price pool is ₹ 20,000 worth of BTC and prizes will be transferred to customers Paxful wallet within 7 days after the competition has ended.

When a customer is in any way violating Paxful Terms and services the participant is excluded from the campaign.

Rs 12,000 BTC giveaway for CryptoKanoon and Paxful India community.

? 3 lucky members (new joiners and existing members) will win Rs 2,000 worth of Bitcoin each

? BONUS BTC: 6 lucky members who invite 2 friends from indian crypto Community win extra Rs 1,000 worth of Bitcoin

Big Bitcoin Diwali Giveaway by PAXFUL India | Rs 10,000 BTC

Join Paxful India Telegram Group till 27th October, Five (5) lucky winners win Rs 1,000 worth of BTC each

Watch this video by Crypto Kanoon

And head on over to Twitter for another video by Shalini, Indian CryptoGirl.

Refer-a-Friend Giveaway | October 22, 2019

Add 3 Indian Crypto friends and you’re guaranteed to win Rs 300 worth of BTC.

**This contest is now closed**

BIG BITCOIN Guess | ₹ 12,000 BTC | 17th to 19th Oct ’19

Guess the price of Bitcoin at 9:30 PM Indian Time and win Bitcoin everyday.

₹ 12,000 BTC giveaway exclusively for CryptoIndia Twitter, YouTube and Telegram Community + Paxful India Community. The contest will run for 3 days, from October 17th-19th, 2019.

8 Lucky winners win ₹ 1500 worth of BTC each.

Watch this video by CryptoIndia:

**This contest is now closed and winners are already awarded.**

“Paxful Bitcoin Giveaway” in partnership with Indian CryptoGirl

Paxful India is proud to partner with Indian Cryptogirl community. ₹ 10,000 worth of Bitcoins will be given away to members of CryptoGirl Twitter, Telegram & YouTube, and of course Paxful Indian Community on Telegram. The contest will run for 3 days, from October 10 – 12, 2019.

10 Lucky winners will win ₹ 1,000 worth bitcoins.

**This contest is now closed and winners are already awarded.**

“Big Bitcoin Days” in partnership with CryptoIndia | 3 – 5 October 2019

Paxful’s BIG entry to India means BIG BITCOIN Celebrations. Many exciting giveaways every week and one huge ‘BIG ₿ITCOIN Days’ celebration every month.

We’re proud to launch our 1st ever BIG BITCOIN Days exclusively with the CryptoIndia community.

Rs 20,000 worth of BTC Giveaway for members of CryptoIndia Twitter, Telegram & YouTube and Paxful Indian Community on Telegram. The contest will run for 3 days, from October 3rd-5th, 2019.

20 Lucky winners will win Rs 1,000 worth of BTC each during BIG BITCOIN Days.

It’s BIG, it’s ₿ITCOIN, it’s Paxful’s BIG ₿ITCOIN Days

Watch this video by CryptoIndia:

**This contest is now closed and winners are already awarded.**

Early Bird Telegram Giveaway | 19 – 23, September 2019

Rs 15,000 worth of Bitcoins will be given away!

The contest will run for 5 days, from September 19-23, 2019. Five lucky winners will be chosen randomly to win Rs 600 worth of bitcoins every day during the campaign.

**This contest is now closed and winners are already awarded.**

