Introducing the all-new Paxful Pay PoS, the ultimate free-to-use payment solution for your business. With this awesome new feature, you’ll now be able to open your business to over 7 million users from around the world and let them pay using any Bitcoin Lightning wallet.

Here’s how you can start using Paxful Pay PoS now:

Look out for the banner at the top of the home page (make sure your email and ID are verified) Click on Get Started and complete your registration on Paxful Pay PoS Create your store and provide your staff with the link and PIN code so they can access it Create an invoice by clicking on the Orders tab and inputting the total amount of the transaction Have your customers scan the QR code or copy the invoice information with their Bitcoin Lightning wallet

With this brand new feature, you’ll be able to manage all your store locations as well as your employees, print all your invoices for both you and your customers, immediately convert your BTC to USDT, and track your store’s performance all from your phone or computer.

We look forward to seeing you take your business to the next level!