Have you ever wondered if someone is spying on your online activities? In today’s world, where you can do almost anything on the Internet, you create data through your activities and communications online. Alarmingly, prying eyes use these digital footprints to steal, destroy, or alter your credentials and use them for fraudulent activities without your knowledge.

Cryptocurrency holders and traders are especially vulnerable to cyber attacks since digital currencies only run electronically. This is why choosing a secure and reliable online Bitcoin wallet is very crucial. To help you keep your cryptos from getting hacked, here are a few ways to dodge the clever snares of cybercriminals.

1. Choose a crypto wallet that fits your needs

What is a Bitcoin wallet? It's a specialized electronic device that can be used to store, send, receive, and track digital currencies. You can find different types of crypto wallets online, and it's essential to choose one that best fits your storage and trading needs. Another critical thing to consider is the digital wallet's provider. Make sure you're getting one from a reliable and reputable source.

2. Enable two-factor authentication

It’s also important to get a Bitcoin wallet with two-factor authentication (2FA). This provides another layer of security for your funds by requiring verification before completing account activities like signing in and withdrawing or sending funds. It will ask for your 2FA code, so you will know right away if someone is trying to access your wallet.

3. Encrypt your Bitcoin wallet

Apart from enabling 2FA, encrypting your digital wallet is another line of defense against potential cyber-attacks. This allows you to set a password and lock your coins whenever someone attempts to access your account. The hacker won’t be able to steal your Bitcoin unless he knows the password you set.

4. Backup your entire wallet regularly

Some wallet providers allow you to backup your wallet’s data. Backing up your wallet will enable you to access your data if you encounter a computer system or software failure. You can also retrieve your funds and data easily if it gets stolen or lost. Make sure to use multiple backup devices for easy account recovery. You might want to consider various devices, such as papers or hard drives like USBs and CDs.

5. Utilize the multi-signature feature

If you hold large amounts of crypto, getting a multisig wallet is among the best ways to keep your funds secure. Some crypto wallets support this feature, which requires the digital signatures of multiple authorized users before you can access the wallet. Without the approval of these users, hackers won’t be able to access your wallet and compromise your crypto funds illicitly. Check if your wallet supports this feature and enable it if you haven’t!

6. Keep your software updated

Make it a habit to update your software regularly. Software updates enable you to get the latest improvements on features and security fixes your wallet needs. While turning on automatic updates could be less hassle for users, it is still ideal to be notified of new software updates. This way, you’ll know what the added features are, and you won’t be interrupted with installation when you’re in the middle of a transaction. You can also wait for a few days before installing the update to check if there’s a bug that can affect your data.

7. Use different passwords for different accounts

How many online accounts do you have right now? If you use the same password in all of your accounts, then you’re in danger. It’s always a good practice to use strong password combinations and login details for different accounts. You might consider including a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to create a lengthy and strong password that is harder to crack. Confidential information like your Bitcoin wallet password should not be shared with anyone, so it would be best if you can memorize it!

8. Never give away your private key

Treat your private key as you would treat your bank PIN. This is the key to your hard-earned money, so you better keep it secure. One way to protect your wallet and crypto funds is to keep your private keys offline. You can either write it down on a piece of paper and keep it safe to avoid deterioration or use cold storage devices that can be accessed offline.

9. Don’t click on unknown or suspicious links

Cybercriminals often lay their traps through deceptive links. They’ll put their best efforts to get their target’s attention and lure them into clicking on strange links that lead to unsafe websites that could steal confidential data and harm electronic devices. Clicking on a potentially dangerous link could put your Bitcoin wallet at risk, so avoid tapping links that aren’t familiar to you.

10. Use a secure Internet connection

Do you love public WiFi? Well, hackers do, too! Free Wi-Fi networks are often unsecured, making it easy for hackers to steal users’ confidential information. If you’re doing errands outside and you need to connect to the Internet, it’s ideal to use your mobile data to access password-protected websites and apps like bank accounts and online wallets, as well as business and social networking accounts. You can also use a virtual private network (VPN) to secure your connection and turn off your phone’s Bluetooth connection to avoid unknown connections with other devices.

Practice these security tips today

Hackers are always waiting for opportunities to steal your data, so be on guard against potential attacks through these best practices to build the most secure Bitcoin wallet. The safety, reliability, and accessibility of your crypto funds are critical, so be sure to utilize your wallet’s robust security features if you haven’t yet!

If you're still looking for a reliable Bitcoin wallet, you can get it for free at Paxful! Just create an account and you'll instantly receive a crypto wallet that will give you access to over 300 ways to buy and sell BTC and Tether (USDT).

Just a friendly reminder: Paxful will never ask for your login details. Keep these tips in mind and stay vigilant against potential cyber-attacks. Stay safe!