The Latin American market is on fire with excitement and our team is so thrilled to be a part of the action. Recently, we announced our new partnership with Airtm, a digital wallet provider and fellow peer-to-peer finance platform based out in San Francisco and Mexico City. Together, we hope to blaze trails in South America and beyond.

Starting from 6th June, Paxful customers will have the option to make transactions on our platform using Airtm as a payment method. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve created a comprehensive guide that will take you to step by step on how to buy bitcoin using Airtm. Just follow the simple steps below.

Log in to your Paxfu



l account and click on the “Buy Bitcoin” button. A dropdown menu will appear. Go ahead and click on “Buy Bitcoin” to continue. You can also sell bitcoin for credits on Airtm by creating an offer but for this article, we’ll be focusing mainly on buying.

Doing so will direct you to our “Buy Bitcoin” page, where you’ll be given the option to enter your preferred payment method and amount. Search for “Airtm” under the payment options and when it appears, click on it to be directed to a page with all the available offers that accept Airtm as a payment method.





Once you find an offer you like, click on “Buy” and you’ll be directed to the offer page. There, you can see all the requirements listed by the seller to make the trade. Keep in mind that each vendor has their own set of instructions, so read over the description carefully before starting a trade. If you comply with the seller’s requirements, hit “Buy” and you’ll enter into a chat with the seller. The agreed amount of bitcoin will be placed in escrow, which the seller will release after the payment has been made through Airtm.



Select the amount from the offer range and click on Buy Now.

After you’ve transferred the funds to the seller, mark the transaction as paid. If you’re on a mobile device, head to “Actions” first and then mark your transaction as paid. Once the seller receives the money via Airtm, the bitcoin will immediately be transferred to your digital wallet.

As we continue to grow and expand our reach, the Paxful team promises to remain committed to providing you with an excellent experience. This partnership is one of many to come that will open more doors in emerging markets across the world. As always, feel free to reach out to our support team at [email protected] or via our live chat feature if you have any questions about Airtm or anything else!

