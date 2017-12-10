Paxful is on the road again!

The team is heading out to Stateside to attend Money 20/20 and hold another Blocknight event and you’re all invited!

We’ve got some big news coming up, this is why we are touring round and connecting with people. Paxful is taking fintech into the sharing economy. Bitcoin is the money of the people and we see that the most appropriate way to transact with it is people to people. Currently we still need a middleman to sell us bitcoin, that is not in essence that different from a bank controlling your funds.

There is a big change in consumer behaviour. Everything is moving back to the regular guy. People want to connect and transact with real people, just like them rather than a big business. Previously there was an issue of security there. How to do this in a way that both parties are protected? Blockchain technology solves this. We are moving back to marketplaces like in the old times, digitally. – Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful.

We’re soon to launch a new revolutionary product that gives a way to pay to everyone. The first demo will be in Money20/20, Las Vegas.

Pop round to get the first glimpse of it!

Meet us at Blocknight on 21st of October or Money20/20 22-25th of October.

Get a $250 discount on the Money 20/20 pass with promo code PAXFL250