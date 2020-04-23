Welcome to Paxful Germany! Since last year, the German bitcoin trading community has seen a near 200% increase in user signups—an exciting sign that this group is steadily growing. For that, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude! As a thank you, we promise to continue working relentlessly to provide a safe, hassle-free, and truly global people-powered bitcoin marketplace.

With over 300 payment methods available on Paxful, buying and selling bitcoin in Germany has never been easier. Payment methods such as bank transfer, cash payment, and online wallets have reigned supreme—giving the community the ability to make safe, easy, straightforward, and borderless transactions.

As the German user base continues to grow, we would like to present the opportunity to begin earning a steady passive income with our revamped and extremely lucrative Affiliate Program!

For more updates, be sure to join the Paxful German Community on Telegram, where we’ll be hosting BTC giveaway contests—don’t miss out!