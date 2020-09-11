November is keeping us all excited. For starters, Paxful users can now trade cryptocurrencies using game-related items! Do you have gaming gift cards or in-game items that you’re not using? Now’s your chance to trade them in.

We know that our fellow gamers have been eyeing the new PS5 and Xbox Series X (can’t say we blame you). As part of our giveaways this month, a lucky few of you will be taking home brand new gaming consoles and thousands of dollars worth of BTC! There are THREE giveaways happening in the next few weeks. Check them out here:

GameOnPaxful Trading Competition

This 3,000 USD giveaway is perfect for those of you itching to trade crypto using game items on Paxful. To enter this giveaway, you simply need to create an offer or find one you like using the GameOnPaxful tag to trade with gaming gift cards or in-game items.

You’ll have between November 9 at 12:01 AM and November 30 at 11:59 PM (EST) to trade as much as you can with the GameOnPaxful tag. Whether you’re buying or selling, both users in the transaction will gain an entry to this giveaway. At the end of the giveaway period, we’ll be randomly selecting three winners according to the number of trades they’ve completed:

$1,500 worth of BTC for one ID-verified user who completes 11 trades or more

$1,000 worth of BTC for one ID-verified user who completes between 6-10 trades

$500 worth of BTC for one ID-verified user who completes between 1-5 trades

Don’t have gaming gift cards or in-game items to trade crypto? Don’t worry—you can take part in our Global Spelling giveaway on our social media channels instead.

Global Spelling Giveaway

Teamwork makes the dream work. From November 13 to 15, you’ll have the rare opportunity to collaborate with fellow Paxful users from across the globe on a fun spelling game. Three lucky users will be taking home a brand new PS5, Xbox series X, or Nintendo Switch!

The rules are simple:

Like the post on this giveaway and follow us on: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/paxful Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/paxful/ Twitter Global – https://twitter.com/paxful India – https://twitter.com/paxful_India

Look at the most recent comment on the post and complete the phrase “Game On @Paxful ” by writing one of the following words in your comment: “Game,” “On,” or “ @Paxful ”

In case you need further clarification on how this works:

The words “Game On @Paxful” have to be in order and cannot be interrupted

You’ll have to work with other users to complete the phrase—it won’t count if you comment all three words in a row by yourself!

You’re free to comment as many times as you want

We’ll be announcing a winner every 24 hours between November 13 at 12:01 AM and November 15 at 11:59 PM EST. All ID-verified users are invited to participate.

Head over to our social channels now for a chance to win a brand new gaming console!

Gaming Influencer Giveaway

More is always merrier. With so much exciting news brewing in the gaming community, we’ve invited some of our top gaming influencers to join in on the fun.

Between November 9 at 12:01 AM and November 30 at 11:59 PM (EST), 11 influencers will be running daily giveaways for 100 USD worth of BTC during their game streams on their own platforms. To enter this giveaway, you simply have to:

Subscribe to Paxful’s official YouTube channel

Like, follow, and subscribe to the influencers’ page or YouTube channel

Answer all three questions provided by the influencer correctly with the hashtag #GameOnPaxful during the game stream

If the influencer doesn’t stream on YouTube, then you’ll have to like and follow Paxful on Facebook.

Each influencer will randomly select one winner to receive 100 USD worth of BTC at the end of their game stream. As we’ve invited 11 influencers to join us for this giveaway, there’s a total of $1100 USD up for grabs! Remember that all winners must be ID-verified in order to claim their prize.

The influencers who will be joining this giveaway are:

It’s game time, everyone. See you on Paxful.

Terms and Conditions

Participants must have or create a verified Paxful account . Participants are highly discouraged from using multiple accounts to enter, as this will result from disqualifying the entry. Paxful may substitute the prize in its sole discretion. No transfer of prize to a third party is permitted. Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion. Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. Winner’s Paxful username, wallet address, and or social media handle will be shown on the winner’s list or otherwise made publicly available, which will be distributed upon request and as required by law. All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these Official Rules.

*This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, or any other social media platform. No purchase necessary and must be over 18 years old to enter. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering, you agree to release and hold harmless Paxful and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the giveaway and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the giveaway; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the giveaway or the processing of entries.