Eid Al-Fitr is a time for celebration and we’re here to celebrate alongside you! To honor the end of Ramadan, we’re putting together a special giveaway for you and a loved one.

We’re giving away 20 USD worth of BTC to lucky traders and their favorite trade partners. All you need to do to enter is:

1️⃣ Tag a fellow Paxful user in the thread or comment section of our post

2️⃣ Be sure to include both your Paxful usernames

3️⃣ Have an ID-verified Paxful account

The giveaway starts May 11, 12:00AM EST, and ends on May 13, 11:59PM EST. Remember to stay tuned because we’ll be announcing the list of winners on the Paxful Blog.

Best of luck and Eid Mubarak!

*The amount of crypto distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution at Paxful’s sole discretion.

*Employees, officers and directors of Paxful, and all of their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, suppliers, printers, distributors and advertising, promotional agencies, (and their respective IRS dependents, immediate family members [parents, children, siblings, and spouse]) and individuals residing in their same household (whether or not related) are not eligible to participate or win.