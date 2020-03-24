So much has changed in the way people earn their money. Before, the majority of individuals had to leave their homes, go to offices, and produce tangible results to generate income. But today, with the advancement of technology, making money is no longer limited to industrial fields and the four corners of traditional offices. The birth of the powerful technology called the Internet paved the way for more creative and efficient ways to do it.

If you are looking for practical and straightforward approaches to make a living, and have access to a computer and the Internet, worry no more because we’ve got you covered! Read ahead and learn as we list down 21 ways to earn money online in India.

1. Trade bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

If you are among the techy individuals who also happen to be a fan of the financial market, you have probably heard of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. These digital assets are gaining traction in the finance and technology sphere, mostly because of their interesting and valuable applications.

One of the most popular uses of bitcoin and virtual currencies is cryptocurrency trading, which is usually done on crypto exchanges and marketplaces online. This method, which is among the many ways on how to earn money online, requires speculating on cryptocurrencies’ price movements. It also has various strategies like HODLing, swing trading, e-commerce, and altcoin flipping, which you can explore and take advantage of!

Just make sure to be equipped with the right knowledge and tools like a digital wallet and a reliable trading platform before you start trading. If you are new to the business, Paxful can help you learn the ins and outs of bitcoin trading through informative and engaging tutorials. What makes it cooler is that you are also entitled to a free bitcoin wallet once you create an account – on us! With a verified bitcoin account, you’re free to sell or buy bitcoin in India and earn a modest profit.

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Fast

2. Join Paxful’s Peer Program

Aside from making money through bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading, Paxful also allows you to make extra income through the Paxful Peer Program. This international entrepreneurship program has three levels—Peers, Ambassadors, and Associates. At each level, the participants will be able to grow their knowledge about bitcoin and peer-to-peer (P2P) trading, while getting rewarded by Paxful.

From being a Paxful Peer, aspiring crypto enthusiasts engage on their journeys by completing the requirements at each level for a chance to unlock new benefits and eventually become a potential Paxful employee. Are you interested in taking your crypto journey to the next level? Check out this guide to learn how you can contribute to expanding financial freedom!

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Medium

3. Affiliate marketing

From big companies that list down their products and services to freelancers showcasing their works—almost every business today runs its website. If you also happen to have your very own, affiliate marketing is among the many ways on how you can earn money online in India without investment.

Huge companies like Amazon offer affiliate marketing programs where you can generate income by having their ads run on your website. You can make up to 10 percent in advertising fees every time your site visitors click the ad link and buy products or avail of its services. The more exciting part is you also have the freedom to choose from millions of products to advertise to your visitors, so you can see which ones are appropriate to be posted on your website.

Difficulty: Easy; Speed: Medium

4. Become a virtual assistant

Are you down to work on diverse tasks and keep a business on track by assisting? You might want to consider becoming a virtual assistant! Just a note: be ready to accept different tasks every day, as your role can be extremely diverse. You may be asked to complete administrative tasks one day and schedule social media posts or events the next—you can never be certain! But all of these things can be done in the comfort of your own home.

The few essential skills that you must possess to fit this role include organizational, interpersonal, communication skills, and good knowledge of computers and the things on the Internet. Sounds challenging yet thrilling, right?

Difficulty: Easy; Speed: Medium

5. Try freelancing

Do you have what it takes to finish projects and tasks with quality and speed, but are not into working in a corporate environment? Bring out your best skills, as there are a lot of different types of tasks and topics that you can work on as a freelancer!

Since this option only requires fluency and expertise in specific fields and areas, freelancing is dubbed as one of the simplest ways on how to make money online in India for students. Visit platforms like Upwork, Freelancer.com, PeoplePerHour, and others, and start your freelancing journey!

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Medium

6. Blogging

If you have the talent of translating ideas into carefully curated sentences, blogging is among the best options to earn additional income. What makes it a really excellent option in gaining profit is that you can either write a blog for your website or create blogs for someone else’s business.

If you are blogging on your own, among the popular ways of earning money is by using affiliate marketing on your content or recommending specific brands, goods, or services through a link anchored in your posts. Every click redirects to the affiliate website and generates income. Aside from this, you can also write advertorials and sponsored content, sell your blog’s newsletter space, or put products and services ads on your page.

However, it is essential to note that earning through blogs is not always instantaneous. If you’re planning to run your own, there are some technical matters to be considered before a website gains traction and good ranking on search engines.

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Medium

7. Take advantage of translating jobs

Are you bilingual (or multi-lingual) and looking for a way to make quick and easy money? Perfect! There are freelance websites looking for people exactly like you!

Hop on to a site like WorknHire and Upwork who are looking to hire multilingual people to translate texts. There is a wide range of rates you can receive and it’s a quick and easy way to get extra income!

You’ll need to be fluent in at least two languages to get work on freelance websites—so make sure you polish those up! Translating is an easy way to earn money online in India.

Difficulty: Easy; Speed: Fast

8. Join the e-commerce revolution

If you have a lot of things cluttering the inside of your house or clothes that just don’t fit anymore, why not try your hand at selling them?

There are some excellent websites that allow you to create accounts, advertise your products, and earn money off your sales! Of course, the platform will be taking a small percentage, but it’s a small price to pay for helping you get rid of the clutter.

If you’re interested in giving it a shot, try websites like Amazon, eBay, Snapdeal, and FlipKart.

Difficulty: Easy; Speed: Medium

9. Open an online store

If you’re not into the idea of using a third-party website to advertise your products, why not create your own website and sell your own products?

Create your business website and sell your products with services from Shopify or WooCommerce. Not only will these services help you create your website, they’ll also help you set up your payment methods!

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Medium

10. Publish eBooks

Are you an aspiring writer? If so, you’re in luck! Websites will pay you to provide text for them to publish! Although the writing process may not be as easy, the publishing part is. If you already have written material, then there’s a possibility that you’ve just found your publisher!

Mostly, these websites will accept material in PDF format as it is readable by computers, smartphones, and tablets. Also, if you have a website, you can include clickable links inside those PDFs that lead to your site. To ensure that your material is bought, make sure that it’s at least 30-40 pages, includes a table of contents (to show potential readers what’s inside your book), and has an aesthetic cover (everyone says not to judge a book by its cover, but it can’t hurt to have a pretty cover, right?).

If you’re interested in submitting write-ups, you can try websites like PayHip or Feiyr.

Difficulty: Hard; Speed: Slow

11. Become an online tutor

Online tutoring is starting to become a more regular job in today’s times—and it’s becoming one of the best ways to make money online in India. Younger generations are learning how to educate themselves online. If that’s the case, why not consider being an online tutor? Not only will you be helping many students become better learners, but you’ll also be able to earn additional income.

Of course, you’ll need to have proper credentials in whatever field you’ll be teaching in. If you do have a field you’re experienced enough to teach, then you can try websites like Vedantu, BharatTutors, and LearnPick.

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Medium

12. Buy and sell domains (website flipping)

The process of buying and selling websites is called website flipping. This is when people make websites, attract a lot of traffic, and sell it at a reasonable price. People also buy websites that aren’t doing so well, attract traffic, then sell it (this way, you don’t have to start from scratch).

With website flipping, make sure that you buy websites according to your time and budget. Also, make sure that you have a working understanding of the business before you get into it. By thoroughly researching, you minimize the risk of losing money.

Ask yourself questions like: “Why is this person selling this website?” “Is there evidence of Google Analytics?” By doing so, you’ll get a better understanding—meaning you’ll know how to maximize your profits better.

When it comes to website flipping, the more traffic a site has, the more you’ll get for it (no matter how long you owned the site). If you want to try your hand at this, you can start with websites like Flippa and BizBuySell.

Difficulty: Hard; Speed: Slow

13. Sell your notes online

Some people out there take pride in taking notes during class. However, sometimes, those notes just go to storage (or worse, the trash) after classes are finished. Why not give them to someone else who may need them? The best part is, you can actually even earn by selling your notes.

Websites such as StudySoup, OneClass, OmegaNotes, Nexus Notes, NotesGen, and Stuvia will match you with people who want to buy your notes. In most cases, you’ll need to provide the name of your school and the class you took. These sites will even take photos of handwritten notes.

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Slow

14. Medical transcription jobs

If you have experience helping physicians and surgeons decipher, format, and proofread medical records, then working on medical transcriptions is the job for you. The best part is, you can do it online!

In most cases, these jobs will require you to be fluent in English, as well as have a good knowledge base of medical terms. Sometimes, you’ll also have to be a quick typer.

If you’re looking to look for a job in medical transcription, you can also use websites like iMedX.

Difficulty: Hard; Speed: Medium

15. Sell your old belongings

Every once in a while, we may look at our room and think that we need to clean clusters of things we hoard from our daily lives. It could be an old phone, an old camera lens, or even an old car. But don’t just throw your belongings away!

Sites like OLX or Quikr allow you to create free ads and set your own prices for the things you want to sell. Of course, there are likely going to be other people selling the same items as you are, so make sure you take high-quality, clear pictures of your things and showcase their best features to attract buyers.

Besides selling, if you’re looking for cheap, second-hand things to add to your home as well – these websites will be just the right place for you!

Difficulty: Easy; Speed: Fast

16. Sell your photos online

If you have a camera and don’t have terrible photography skills, consider selling your photos online to make some quick money. Many professional and amateur photographers have mastered platforms such as Photoshelter and Shutterstock to turn their beautifully captured photos into a money-making side gig.

Every time someone downloads your photos on these platforms, your account goes cha-ching! The higher quality the photos, the more likely they’ll be bought. Remember, there are many other photographers doing the same thing, so make sure your photos stand out.

Shutterstock also offers a referral program where you earn extra profits for introducing new contributors and customers – it’s time to bring your friends along! Who says photography is for lone wolves?

Difficulty: Easy; Speed: Medium

17. Sell art online

If you can sell photos online, there’s no reason why you can’t sell paintings online as well. An example of where you can do this is Fizdi, a middleman between artists and buyers.

Anyone with 10 pieces of high-quality artwork is welcome to sell with Fizdi. Your paintings can be handmade, digital, or in prints! When you’re ready to sell, upload 5 images of your artworks to the site, and Fizdi will decide whether or not to approve your listing. When a buyer is interested in your painting, you’ll send your artwork in and Fizdi will handle everything for you and pay you once the deal is sealed!

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Slow

18. Design website themes or templates

You can make good money with stellar web designs – some web designers have claimed to be making up to tens of thousands a month just by selling their original designs! But of course, you need top-notch design skills before this side gig takes over your day job.

The easiest way to do this is to pick a certain product and be really good at it. It could be an HTML template, WordPress theme, or email newsletter template. Don’t be afraid to collaborate with other experts in the field – after all, it’s rare to see someone who’s talented in both coding and designing, right?

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Slow

19. Become a social media influencer

Our family and friends always tell us we’re special – now let’s turn that special niche you have into a side business. Do you travel a lot and want to share the highlights of your trip with the world? Do you have a discerning eye for different makeup products? Are you a yoga enthusiast and do you feel the need to share all the jaw-dropping poses you can do with your body?

Social media is right at your service. Besides having a great selection of images and videos to upload, you’ll need to build up an audience through using relevant hashtags and following people in your specialty. Feel free to collaborate with other influencers to increase publicity!

Some Indian influencers to get inspiration from include Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari), Diipa Büller-Khosla (@diipakhosla), and Dilsefoodie (@dilsefoodie).

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Slow

20. Teach a specialized skill

There are many ways to showcase your unique knowledge nowadays and monetize it. Put tutoring or group classes aside because you can put your knowledge together into a downloadable ebook or online video courses that people around the world can enjoy immediately.

After picking a topic that you’re confident with (preferably one that is in demand), start breaking down the topic into smaller chunks, which will later become your chapters (for an ebook) or sections (for an e-course). Make sure to include examples and stats in your teaching materials, and showcase it in a way that is engaging for your audience.

When you’re done, use Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) platform to publish in less than 5 minutes! For e-courses, Udemy will be your friend.

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Slow

21. Stocks and Forex trading

You buy low, and sell high – cha-ching! This works for both stocks and foreign exchange trading, as the market continues to fluctuate and currencies continue to oscillate in value.

Before you dive into the market, however, please conduct extensive research and know your risks. Have a bottom line planned out so you know when to step back if things don’t go as smoothly as planned.

Netdania is a great place to start trading for beginners!

Difficulty: Medium; Speed: Slow

Start earning money online today!

There you have it. We’ve outlined here 21 ways how you can make money online in India – the only step left is for you to take action. Many of these innovative ways allow you to generate income from home, as a student, or even without capital. The best part? Many others have succeeded doing what you’re trying to do – now it’s your turn.

What other ways have you tried to earn money? Let us know in the comments below!