We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with Ovex.io, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in South Africa, to bring you our newest feature: Direct Transfer to Bank. Acting as a fiat off-ramp for all our South African users, this easy-to-use product will allow all Paxful users in the region to convert their crypto directly into fiat.

Ready for easier conversions? Head over to your Paxful Wallet and look for the Direct Transfer to Bank button.

Before you convert your crypto, you’ll see the current exchange rate and the fees included with the transfer. Once you’re ready, you’ll input your banking information, how much you want to transfer, and then you’ll be on your way.

Transfers may take up to a day to process, but we’ll let you know when it’s complete. You can also check the status of your transfer by clicking on the Transactions button for a quick update.

We hope this new feature makes converting money much easier for our users in South Africa. If you want to learn more about our products, check out our Help Center or contact us with any questions you have.