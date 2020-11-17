As cryptocurrency gradually comes closer to worldwide adoption and with Bitcoin price continuing to skyrocket, it might seem that something historic happens frequently in the industry. This might leave you thinking what the heck cryptocurrencies are, how they work, and if you should be investing in it.

Paxful University is here to help you understand the cryptocurrency essentials by breaking down its complex nature and explaining the details in plain English. Only after you have a firm grasp of the basics can you safely start buying cryptos on Paxful and using it as you see fit – be it for speculative investment, sending remittances, or paying for goods and services.

Bitcoin 101

What is Bitcoin and how it works?

Bitcoin (BTC) is the leading cryptocurrency in terms of price and market capitalization. Learn more about this “internet money” and the blockchain behind it here.

Explain Bitcoin like I’m five

With the simplest of terms and using Monopoly as an analogy, we explain what Bitcoin is, how it works, and why people use it in their everyday lives.

Is Bitcoin legal?

The legality of bitcoin depends on how you will use it and where you reside. If you’re in the US, learn more about how Bitcoin is regulated in the country in this guide.

What determines the price of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin follows the rule of supply and demand but there are also other factors that influence its value. You can find out more about them by reading this article.

How to buy Bitcoin on Paxful

Contrary to popular belief that you need to buy a whole Bitcoin, you can actually purchase any small amount of BTC in Paxful. We’ll show you how in this video.

Things you can buy with Bitcoin

Now that you have Bitcoin, you may wonder what exactly can you do with it. This guide lists 100 quirky things you spend your BTC on.