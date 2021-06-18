At Paxful, we are super excited about the Euro Cup since football is the world’s most popular sport. Is the team you support the one who will take the Cup home or do you see a strong competitor in this tournament? Think well of your answer, because you can win Bitcoin if you get it right with this giveaway.

How to enter

It’s super simple. You just have to follow us and leave a comment on the Paxful social network that you prefer with the hashtag #PaxfulEuroCup, an emoji of the flag of the team that you think will win the Euro Cup, and mention two friends or trade partners who you think would also be encouraged to participate. You can leave your comments from June 18 to June 23, 2021. Afterward, the prizes will be randomly drawn among those who have made their correct predictions on July 12, once the champion is known.

Terms and Conditions