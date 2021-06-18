At Paxful, we are super excited about the Euro Cup since football is the world’s most popular sport. Is the team you support the one who will take the Cup home or do you see a strong competitor in this tournament? Think well of your answer, because you can win Bitcoin if you get it right with this giveaway.
How to enter
It’s super simple. You just have to follow us and leave a comment on the Paxful social network that you prefer with the hashtag #PaxfulEuroCup, an emoji of the flag of the team that you think will win the Euro Cup, and mention two friends or trade partners who you think would also be encouraged to participate. You can leave your comments from June 18 to June 23, 2021. Afterward, the prizes will be randomly drawn among those who have made their correct predictions on July 12, once the champion is known.
Terms and Conditions
- The winners will be selected randomly from the participants who guess correctly the winner of the Euro Cup on July 12, 2021.
- The winners will be announced and contacted through the Paxful social networks.
- All participants must have a verified Paxful account.
- Only entries made between June 18 and 23, 2021 will be taken into consideration.
- 3 winners will be randomly selected to whom we will send $ 100 each in BTC to their Paxful wallet within 10 days of the announcement.
- We will choose one winner per social media (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter).
- Users can leave as many comments as they like, but a Paxful user can only win once.
- The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion.
- Paxful reserves the right to disqualify entries, cancel or amend any activity or rules at our sole discretion.
- No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.
- Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
- Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. The winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which may be announced publicly and will be distributed upon request and as required by law.
- All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these official rules.