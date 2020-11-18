Paxful is the world’s leading people-powered marketplace for money transfers. Since our launch in 2015, we’ve been striving to give everyone the power to control their own money.

The Paxful family is now more than four million users strong, with crypto communities expanding across all five continents. You can easily earn money on the platform by buying Bitcoin (BTC) at the cheapest prices with zero fees and turning a profit by selling them at a premium. You can also buy discounted gift cards with cryptocurrencies and protect your hard-earned savings by converting them into cryptocurrencies that are less volatile. Choose from our library of 350+ popular payment options to buy, sell, and trade with ease—there’s always something for everyone!

Now is the time

It only takes a few moments to kickstart your crypto journey with us. And now is the best time to do so because we’re running a campaign that gives new and existing traders a chance to win up to 100 USD worth of BTC every 15 days!

The rules are simple:

✅ Login or create an account using this link: https://paxful.com/s/Crypto-India

✅ Complete ID verification

✅ Trade more than 20 USD in volume every 15 days

You’ll have until December 31 at 11:59 PM (IST) to participate in this giveaway. Once you’ve traded more than 20 USD in volume, we’ll reward you with a prize between 5 USD and 100 USD worth of BTC. The amount you’ll receive will be decided completely at random. Each existing user is eligible to trade for a chance to receive up to 100 USD worth of BTC every 15 days, so keep trading to keep winning!

When you’re ready, login on our homepage. Only accounts created using this specific link will be counted as valid.



Get started now

Good luck and we hope to see you soon!

The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion. The maximum amount to be distributed to randomly selected users each month is 15,000 USD worth of BTC in total.

Winners from this giveaway

The users that will receive up to 100 USD worth of BTC are:

anox1234

DAKSHITAS

jiten123321

Ananti7501

jidirajput

Everylove111

RoshanSurin2906

mayur9099

Vj_godman

FainWeever16

vishvendra786

Milon786

Trading_games

Govinda1122

Master09

teekam389

figureitoutx

NormalGarpike416

Rajsakhiya

sanjeev9811

AyushAN

LavishConger809

Satishrsk6