Hi friends! Paxful, a direct peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, now lets you log in and register with Clef! ( ◜◡‾)(‾◡◝ ) To celebrate this most excellent integration, we’re giving away more than 50 prizes, including jam boxes, conference tickets, and awesome Tile electronic trackers! You’ll be automatically entered to win when you create a new account on Paxful using Clef. Just use Clef to create an account at paxful.com and you’ll be entered to win! Randomly chosen winners will be announced Friday, July 31st and contacted directly via email. We have more big exciting announcements coming soon, so keep an eye out. Thanks for using Clef! Now you can log in with Clef on Paxful ! Ray Youseff, CEO of Paxful, believes that bitcoin is on the cusp of entering into mainstream commerce and he is excited about it. No doubt some of that excitement is due to the role Paxful, a direct peer-to-peer marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of bitcoin could play in nudging bitcoin over the edge. For true mainstream adoption, Paxful must be attractive, understandable, and useful to nontechnical folks in every area of business. Ray says, “The trick is combining a dead-simple UI for the mainstream with sophisticated fraud detection tools for the pro traders and market makers. Paxful plays this balancing act and lets people buy and sell bitcoin directly with each other.” “Clef isn’t just another nice feature, it is a critical part of our security,” adds Ray. Integrating the Clef log in for Paxful’s user base helps Paxfulachieve both of those goals. Clef is the most secure two-factor authentication on the market and … Jessica at Clef