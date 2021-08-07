Guess what, our birthday is coming up and you’re invited to the celebration!

This July, we’re celebrating 6 wonderful years of Paxful with a week-long party around the globe.

No matter where you are, we want you to celebrate with us as we kick off a new year for Paxful. There’ll be live acts, exclusive product updates, exciting live webinars, talks from our founders, giveaways, and more—so don’t miss out!

Looking to join the fun? Mark your calendars:

Date Local Time Country/Region July 12, 2021 ( Monday) 5:00PM to 7:00PM (UAE) MENA July 13, 2021 ( Tuesday) 4:00PM to 6:00PM (IST)

6:00PM to 7:00PM (BRT) South Asia

Brazil July 14, 2021 ( Wednesday) 8:00PM to 9:30PM (WIB)

6:30PM to 8:00PM (PHT)

7:00PM to 10:15PM (MSK) Indonesia

Philippines

Russia July 15, 2021 ( Thursday) 5:00PM to 7PM (WAT)

6:00PM to 8:00PM (COL) Africa

LATAM July 16, 2021 ( Friday) 12:00PM (EDT) NYC

To our users, both old and new: we just want to say, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for sticking with us throughout this amazing journey.

It’s been six amazing years so far, but there’s still so much to do. We’re glad you’re here with us for the ride. See you at the party!