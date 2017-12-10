Stories & Interviews
Schools Built with Bitcoin in Africa are on the way!

In partnership with ZamZam Water, the first school built with bitcoin in Africa is now under construction.

Ray
10/12/2017
1 min read
Meet the Farmer down under who is helping the masses get their first Bitcoin

Buda Organic Foods, a farm located in Conondale Australia, accepts bitcoin as payment for their products both through their website and in-person.

Paxful Team
08/04/2015
4 min read
How I’m $3,108 closer to paying off my College Debt by selling Bitcoin

Here’s how I, an intern with a hefty student loan debt & zero credit, made money by trading bitcoin. Follow these steps & you too can pay off your loans.

Paxful Team
06/01/2015
11 min read
4 comments